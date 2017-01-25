Crystal, Robbinsdale residents join nationwide Women’s March

People on every continent marched or stood in solidarity Saturday, Jan. 21, with protesters in the Women’s March on Washington. March organizers said around 400 U.S. state capitols and cities organized marches of their own, and according to reports from police in several cities, including St. Paul, the numbers were double or even quadruple initial expectations.

< > A statue of Floyd B. Olson was anointed with one of the trademark pink hats that protesters wore at marches across the nation Jan. 21. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

St. Paul police estimated Women’s March Minnesota drew 100,000 people, a significant increase from the anticipated 20,000. Marchers congregated in front of St. Paul College, then marched to the Capitol for a rally, which featured speeches from several Minnesota lawmakers and activists, including Congresswoman Betty McCollum, Senators Patricia Torres Ray and Sandy Pappas, and Representative Illhan Omar, who recently became the first Somali-American lawmaker in the U.S., among many others.

Many Crystal and Robbinsdale residents participated Saturday, including Carol Moss, a Robbinsdale lawyer who flew to D.C. to join the March on Washington. The Sun Post caught up with Moss and three other women who attended the march in St. Paul on Saturday. Each spoke about her individual motivations and hopes for the march’s impact.

Carol Moss, Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale resident Carol Moss, at center, pictured with Jodi Bias of Minneapolis, at left, and Kim Raphael of Scandia, at the Women’s March on Washington. “One thing I really saw was intersectionality. There were a lot of cross-issues. There are women who are lesbians, women who are immigrants, women of color, with lots of issues coming in: racism, fighting for the rights of LGBTQ communities, immigrants. As a lawyer, this touches on so many things that are important to me: laws that protect against individuals, laws that protect against oversight on ethics. That’s why we have the law, for equality and protection — protecting the underdogs.” Moss encourages people to be more proactive about contacting their elected representatives on both a local and national scale. “I think people as individuals think they don’t have a voice, but when they start calling, writing, and showing up for town hall meetings, things start to happen.” She says it’s un-American not to stand up when you feel there is a need. “It’s not American to just resign. Your duty is not over on election day. You keep making your voice heard.” (Submitted photo)

Breeka Li, Crystal

Intersectionality was a common theme expressed among marchers who spoke with the Sun Post. Breeka Li of Crystal said the sign she made, with which she is pictured, represents that very idea. “Inclusion and intersectionality is more important now than ever. We are all on the same team, and we should all fight for human rights across the board,” she said. “As someone who was raised by two womon and who is dating a first generation American, I am concerned for their rights. As a Hispanic woman, an environmental scientist, and a union worker, I am concerned for my livelihood.” Li said she accepts the election results, but will continue fighting for what is right. “I didn’t march ‘against’ Trump, I marched ‘for’ human rights. As an American, I value and respect democracy enough to give Trump a chance. I hope he can make the right decisions and further our country.”

ReNae Bowman, Crystal

ReNae Bowman of Crystal, pictured at the march in St. Paul on Saturday, said she marches because the American people must be heard. “We have to be a voice that we have human rights that can’t be violated. I march for the human rights, for the future of this country. I marched in the ‘60s. I have a four-year-old granddaughter and I look at her and think, ‘I thought we’d have this stuff fixed by now.’” Bowman said that the initial steps of marching are important to the process of enacting change, and hopes people realize that their individual actions make an impact. “With the marching comes the organizing, and with the organizing comes the action,” she said. “It’s entirely unacceptable to me for someone to say, ‘Well, what can one person do?’ We’ve seen the actions of what one person can do; we’ve seen what the actions of Rosa Parks can do, one woman. We need to start getting involved ahead of time, pre-emptively. We need to form coalitions for the future.”

Colleen Crossley, Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale resident Colleen Crossley, pictured second from the right with fellow marchers Debbie Fitzsimmons, at left, Rona Peterson, and Christine Wytaske, said marching on Saturday was part of a lifelong pattern of being politically active. This time, the issues being demonstrated hit home with her for a specific reason: Crossley is a teacher at the Adult Academic Program, and works closely with immigrant students who are enrolled in the program to solidify their English reading, writing, and speaking skills. She teaches an annual citizenship program, and feels connected to the post-election worries that many immigrants are facing. “Half of my class is Muslim,” she said. “Most of their questions since the election revolve around what will happen, what to expect, what they’re worried about. At this time, I can say I march for my students.” Crossley said she’s confident the march will encourage stronger participation from people. “I get the sense that, from all corners of the globe, it’s something that is going to continue on. I hope we can continue putting pressure on our local lawmakers, and at the national level, and urging women to run for office. I have some unbelievably dynamic women in my classroom. Their life experience and wisdom, and everything they bring to the classroom is phenomenal. Some of them could be leaders, and are already leaders within their own communities,” Crossley said.