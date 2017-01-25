Pet chickens rule the roost at the School of Engineering and Arts

Resident hens engage students and provide learning opportunities

by Laci Gagliano

Students at the School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley adopted two feathered farm friends last year to help enhance learning opportunities and expand their knowledge of animal behaviors.

Nugget and Charlie, two bantam hens, hatched in May and currently live on the school’s campus in an insulated, weather-proof coop. (Pictured from left to right) Annabelle Larson, Ava Olson, Kaia Davlin, Isabel Homme, and Madeline Larson congregate around hens Nugget and Charlie. The chickens live in an insulated coop that helps them stay warm throughout winter. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

Fourth and fifth graders are responsible for feeding the hens, although the entire school gets to learn about and interact with the birds. According to accounts from students and Cara Rieckenberg, program coordinator and teacher at the school, the chickens’ presence has had an incredibly positive impact on the learning process and on students’ enthusiasm for learning.

“(The students) are one thousand percent captivated, and they’re so excited. The conversations are more rich because they have that experience,” Rieckenberg said of the chickens’ influence on how the kids are learning what might otherwise be taught in a classroom. “Anybody can read about something, but once you see it, hear it, smell it, it’s a different vocabulary and different conversations. It’s much more powerful for the kids.”

Fifth grader Annabelle Larson said the chickens have been used to test theories students have developed about what the pair of birds might do in a variety of scenarios.

“Since we have a science school, we use them for lots of experiments. We had black and purple papers, and we saw which one the chickens pecked at the most. We were testing whether they like lighter or darker colors. We also tested what food they would eat first. My class tested whether they would eat more grapes or corn. They ate more corn,” Larson said. Charlie, a silkie bantam hen, peers out of the coop she shares with Nugget, a mille fleur d’Uccle bantam hen. The two chickens will soon receive a larger, better insulated coop thanks to a Department of Agriculture grant. Two additional hens will join them.

Not only are the students more engaged with the hens as part of the curriculum, but they’re also harnessing their smaller curiosities about what they observe to glean a more comprehensive understanding of a bigger picture – namely, the role of the scientific method.

“We use them for so many different aspects of learning here at SEA. We use them for kids just observing an animal. They use those observations to formulate questions, and then turn those questions into testable experiments,” Rieckenberg said. “Our fifth graders reviewed the whole scientific method with the chickens this year, and our kindergartners are creating ‘I wonder’ questions, because at the beginning of the year they’re just trying to figure things out, looking at patterns of behavior and all sorts of other aspects of it.”

The chickens were hatched from eggs that came from a farm in Watertown, Iowa. In previous years, the school has hatched chicks in the spring, but then returned the baby birds to the farm from which the eggs came. This year, the school was able to keep and raise the chicks themselves, thanks to the city’s permissions. Fifth- grade student Isabel Homme cuddles Nugget, a mille fleur d’Uccle bantam hen. Homme described Nugget’s demeanor as calm.

“With Golden Valley having the provisions allowing residents to have chickens, we put in the

application to keep them this year. (The students) have never seen the full growing and development,” Rieckenberg said.

“We’ve had chicks before, but we haven’t had actual grown chickens for too long. It’s our first year,” said fifth-grader Madelyn Apps. “The chickens don’t know what the world is yet. At first they’re like, ‘You’re my friend (to one another), then later they’re like, ‘you are no longer my friend.’”

A group of students enthusiastically discussed their fascination with chicken behavior, as well as the occasionally territorial relationship between the two hens. They also eagerly relayed some of their newfound chicken-rearing skills.

“They can be hard sometimes,” said fifth-grader Isabel Homme, Nugget’s handler during the visit to the coop. “Everything has to be perfect when it gets this cold. Nugget gets really cold, colder than Charlie does because Charlie’s fluffy. You’ll see them cuddling up in their coop. That’s why you want to make sure the bedding is even, and you want to check on the water once in a while because it freezes in like, two minutes.”

Homme also explained there are occasional chicken rebellions, particularly from Nugget, who is a mille fleur variety of the bantam d’Uccle breed.

“When they first got their new home, they were always scooping up the bedding, and kicking it up and eating it. Nugget is more of a kicker. She kicks over her food, kicks corn. We were running an experiment to see whether they would drink apple juice or water, and they didn’t drink either because Nugget kicked both of them over,” she explained.

“Charlie can be a little bit aggressive,” said Madeline Larson, Annabelle’s twin sister and the student who held Charlie, a silkie, throughout the visit. “She kind of acts like Nugget’s older sister. When you see them sleeping, they’re huddled up together.”

Still, the hens have their tender, more affectionate moments, which the students appreciate. Fifth-grader Blessing Sackie noted the personality chickens reveal once students get to know them. She said that’s what she likes best about helping to raise the birds.

“It’s how they’re playful, and how they cooperate with you when you work with them. When you’ve been around them for a really long time, they start to get used to you,” she said.

That affection was demonstrated by the calm demeanor of the hens while a gaggle of eager fifth-graders crowded around them, gently petting them.

Rieckenberg said the school is looking forward to receiving a Department of Agriculture grant at the end of January that will enable them to buy a larger, sturdier coop.

“We had to do some MacGyvering to make it more winterproof,” she said of the current coop. “The one we’re going to be purchasing is going to be better: double-insulated, so the girls will be better protected during the winter. We’ll be able to have four chickens in there, and a run that’s bigger.”

Students at the school have also had the chance to learn some skills with real-life applications.

Rieckenberg said she enlisted fourth and fifth graders to help her write the grant for the coop, submitting their own designs for what it should look like based on the city’s required parameters for such a structure.

When the new coop is put together, it will be moved closer to the raised bed garden also on the school’s property. Nugget and Charlie will eat food from the garden, and in turn their manure will be used in compost to help fertilize the garden. The hens are also expected to begin laying eggs soon, and Rieckenberg said she has talked to the district food services about incorporating eggs that are produced into some of the meals served at school.

Rieckenberg said that even the staff and parents have enjoyed raising the hens – so much that this spring, two more hatchlings will join the roost. Parents sign up to volunteer feeding and caring for the chickens during periods when school isn’t in session, and Rieckenberg said the staff has contributed a lot to the effort.

“It’s been a huge learning experience for me, too. I grew up on a farm, but we didn’t have chickens, so it’s been a lot of reading and research. What’s been fun is that it’s definitely a collaborative effort. We couldn’t do this without our custodial staff, because they help us with problem solving and researching all sorts of things,” Rieckenberg said. “Having chickens is a whole new experience for everybody.”

