SafeJourney program seeks volunteers

SafeJourney, a domestic abuse advocacy program based at North Memorial Medical Center and Maple Grove Hospital, seeks volunteer advocates to work two on-call shifts each month. Volunteers listen and provide support, information, referrals, and safety planning to victims of domestic abuse within the community. While prior experience or knowledge is not a requirement, volunteers are asked to be sensitive, caring, and willing to listen without judgement, and should have flexible scheduling that includes the possibility of overnight and weekends as well as daytime hours. Shifts are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m., or 10 p.m.-8 a.m.

Training will be 5:30-9 p.m. March 7, 9, 14, and 16 at North Memorial, 3300 Oakdale Ave. N. in Robbinsdale. Volunteers must attend all four sessions.

Call 763-581-3942 or email [email protected] for information or to schedule an interview.