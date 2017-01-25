Seniors must be their own health care advocates

By Bob Ramsey

My dictionary defines an “advocate” as a supporter, defender, and intercessor; someone who pleads on behalf of someone or some cause.

We all need an advocate like this sometime to stand up and speak up for us — especially when dealing with today’s complex, confusing and convoluted health care system. There are situations when we need a defender to help get the care we need, navigate today’s Medicare maze, make our wishes known, get answers and keep the health care professionals honest.

Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel are usually competent professionals. But they are also human beings—flesh and blood—fallible. They get tired, distracted, worried and sloppy—just like the rest of us. They make mistakes:

Like the time my wife received the results of someone else’s sleep study. That not only violated the other patient’s privacy; it could have been harmful if we had acted on this other patient’s diagnosis and treatment plan. Fortunately, my wife was paying attention and caught the mistake.

Or another incident when an inattentive technician overlooked a metal bolt in a patient’s pocket as she readied to undergo an MRI. If undetected, the magnetic force inside the MRI machine could have propelled the bolt right through her body. Scary!

Or the time a patient had completed treatment in the ER, but was left waiting an hour for a physician to sign the release form. Eventually, the patient signed an AMA (Against Medical Advice) form and walked out.

At times like these, someone needs to set the record straight, point out mistakes and keep medical personnel attentive and accountable. Who’s the best person for the job? Who can best represent your rights, interests and care preferences? You can!

You are your own most effective advocate. You care the most. You know your body better than anyone. You also know what you don’t know and need to know. You are best qualified to speak up for yourself.

This doesn’t mean you should take over and tell the doctor what to do or what to prescribe. Some seniors think they can check the Internet and read the latest health magazines and they’re amateur doctors. They’re not. As Mark Twain observed, “Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.”

Health care isn’t adversarial. It’s a partnership. You hold up your end of the bargain simply by advocating for yourself. Advocates aren’t surrogate physicians; but they are the voice of the patient in the treatment dialogue. Make your voice count.

Of course, it’s also wise to have someone you trust accompany you to important doctors’ appointments to help you decipher and understand today’s medical mumbo-jumbo. They provide an extra set of eyes and ears. But the final responsibility for making your symptoms concerns feelings and fears known is yours. We all want doctors to listen to us. But they can’t listen if we don’t speak up. In the modern collaborative health care process, don’t be a silent partner. Instead, become an advocate — for yourself.

Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, writer and advocate for vital aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558 or by email at [email protected]