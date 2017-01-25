Toastmasters offer public speaking courses in Crystal

The Sunrisers Toastmasters group in Crystal is offering a four-week course in public speaking called “Speechcraft.”

The classes will be 8-10 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 28-Feb. 18 at The Heathers Manor, 3000 Douglas Dr. N.

The fee for the course is $40, which includes printed materials and a mentor. Students of the course can extend it to eight weeks for an additional $20.

The classes are taught by a team of experienced Toastmasters using materials provided by Toastmasters International. The goal is to help develop public speaking and leadership skills in a supportive environment. Participants can also apply their fee to a six-month Toastmasters membership.

The chapter meets from 8-10 a.m. every Saturday morning at The Heathers Manor.

For more information, call 763-755-1485 or email [email protected]