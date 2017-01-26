Innovative classroom instruction advances student achievement

BY BARBARA MCDONALD

GUEST COLUMNIST

North Hennepin Community College’s innovative programs and services help students succeed in the classroom. The positive results speak volumes to the great work of our faculty in the classroom, and demonstrates real solutions to the achievement gap.

The enthusiasm is contagious. We want to continue offering these programs and expand them to other areas of the college. However, to do so, we need financial support at the state level. With the Minnesota Legislature back in session, this is a critical time for the college and the greater community to share student success stories with our legislators.

Let me tell you more about these innovations.

Chemistry faculty Lisa Smith launched ChemFoundations, a program for underprepared chemistry students who scored low on a preliminary assessment of prerequisite knowledge while also earning a low score (C/D/F) on their first exam. In this program, students were incentivized to practice positive behaviors, so as they move on in their academic journey, these become an integral part of their scholarly routine.

Examples of positive student behaviors include attending a weekly study session, faculty office hours, meeting with a tutor and an advisor, exploring careers, attending a campus event, studying with a partner or group, and constantly improving on exam performance. Using student exam scores as one comparative measure, results suggest that participants in this program have improved +9.4 percent compared to their counterparts.

More importantly, 86 percent of the students who participated in the program earned a passing grade for the course, surpassing their counterparts by a significant margin. With 72 percent of our members this semester being students of color, this is a great example of a program that celebrates diversity and demonstrates success.

In fact, one student said, “If I was not in ChemFoundations, I don’t think I would still be in the class. I remember more than two times a week, I would find myself crying for not being able to understand how to do the problem, even when I have been doing so well in my math class.”

Another example of innovation in the classroom is the English Gateway Composition program that piloted two years ago and was so successful that it remains the standard today. Serving students who are not college-ready in writing proficiency, the program combines two courses into one, College Writing I.

Using small groups of 10 students per section, the students meet for an additional hour immediately following College Writing I where they receive further instruction in composition and effective writing. This model offers a supportive, intellectually-rich classroom experience that addresses the needs of the whole student.

As a result, Gateway Composition students passed at a rate 32 percent higher than students not in the program. Nearly a third of the students who would not have succeeded in the old model found great success in the new model. In addition, students saved time and money.

As you can see, NHCC is committed to innovative programming that advances student achievement in the classroom, in the workplace, or providing the pathway to complete a bachelor’s degree. But we need the financial support from the state to do this important work to ultimately build a diverse workforce for our communities.

Later this month, our system, Minnesota State, which includes all 30 community and technical colleges and seven state universities, will be requesting funding for the next two years that would allow our colleges and universities to continue to innovate, help keep college affordable, reduce outcome disparities and improve student success. The budget request directly benefits NHCC, our students and our community. It is worth your support.

Dr. Barbara McDonald is president of North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park.