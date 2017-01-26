Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 281

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS

4148 Winnetka Avenue North

New Hope, MN 55427

January 19, 2017

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Robbinsdale Area Schools is accepting bids for Asbestos and Miscellaneous Waste Abatement Project for Noble Elementary.

Bid Opening: 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2017

A pre-bid conference is scheduled for 8:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2017.

Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.rdale.org; About Us; Bid Notices

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

Brooklyn Center Sun Post Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 26, February 2, 2017

645688