Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 281

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS
4148 Winnetka Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
January 19, 2017
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Robbinsdale Area Schools is accepting bids for Asbestos and Miscellaneous Waste Abatement Project for Noble Elementary.
Bid Opening: 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A pre-bid conference is scheduled for 8:00 AM on Thursday, February 9, 2017.
Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.rdale.org; About Us; Bid Notices
Published in the
Plymouth Sun Sailor
Brooklyn Center Sun Post Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post
January 26, February 2, 2017
645688