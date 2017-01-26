Cooper DECA students place in competition

Several students from Cooper High School’s DECA chapter placed in the district career development conference, earning trophies and earning spots at the state conference in March.

Advisor Brianna Hershey said she’ll take around 20 students to the state level. “The students took home a lot of trophies and made Cooper proud,” she said.

Jael Kerandi and Ellie Gentry took first place in the competition. Gentry also earned second place in another competition, along with Keon Gates, as well as third place with Terrance Gbawo and Patricia Bartos.

Students who qualified for state include Skylar Smiley, Faith Cephus, Jenny Gray, Tia Saddler, Alice Zieska, Mai Vang, Jack barczyk, Nikoli Hovorka, Cole Bursch, and David Lindgren.

Competitions involve the selection of a specific career-related industry, receiving a case study, and having 15-30 minutes to prepare a presentation, including projects, demonstrations, and mock interviews, before the judges.