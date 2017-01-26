Financial Statements – CITY OF GOLDEN VALLEY

2017 SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 Budget information concerning the City of Golden Valley to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute Section 471.6965. This is not the complete City Budget. The complete City Budget may be examined at the office of the City Clerk, Golden Valley City Hall, 7800 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, Minnesota, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 pm or at www.goldenvalleymn.gov. The City Council adopted this budget on December 6, 2016.
Governmental Funds
(General Fund)
