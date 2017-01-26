New transitions and hopes for new BCS assistant principal

Jona Deavel is the new assistant principal at Brooklyn Center Community School. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

Entering a new city or job is never an easy transition to make. Jona Deavel not only had to do both, but as the new assistant principal of Brooklyn Center Community School, making her transition long after the school year began made it doubly difficult.

“I think that’s the hardest transition, coming in mid-year,” said Deavel. “You don’t necessarily get to build those relationships from the beginning. There was actually about a month where students were still like, ‘Who is this person in our building?’ But slowly, you get to know the students that you need to know pretty quickly and start building those relationships, and it’s much easier when you start knowing them by name.”

Deavel – a St. Cloud native who began as a teacher in that city’s school district before working at Robbinsdale Middle School – began working in BCS’ newly created assistant principal position at the beginning of the second quarter in November, and is slowly but surely making a smooth transition into her new environment.

“When I got my principal’s license, I was looking around (to see) where to make that next move,” said Deavel. “At the time, (my husband’s) job has started making him commute to the (Twin) Cities. So we ended up moving to Rogers.”

The Brooklyn Center School District added a new assistant principal position to both BCS and Earle Brown Elementary beginning in 2016. Deavel has found many similarities between Brooklyn Center and her job at Robbinsdale.

“Both are very diverse districts,” said Deavel. “Robbinsdale, simply due to the size, had a lot more disciplinary issues than we do here. I had never been in a grade 6-12 building … and I kind of wondered how it was going to feel, and in all honesty, it surprised me. I feel like (BCS) really has the mentors for the middle school students, which I see as a pretty big benefit.

“The ‘community school’ aspect of it is definitely very unique,” Deavel added. “I get the feel (of it being) a small district in a big area, and you can feel that.”

Deavel’s background as a math curriculum specialist is especially beneficial now that Brooklyn Center Community School is making the transition from an IB World School to a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) school.

“With my background, my license as a teacher was math and science,” said Deavel. “I’ve done a lot more STEM than STEAM, but I’m excited for the direction we’re moving in.”

It’s that math connection that allows Deavel to work directly with staff in the school’s math department.

“We are given certain areas where we work in closely, so I work very closely with the math teachers,” said Deavel. “Both middle school and high school have went through some pretty strong curriculum changes within the past year, so that’s where I really immerse myself in being able to help support them. I work with the science teachers pretty closely.”

Deavel said that her first immediate goal as assistant principal was to cultivate relationships with staff and students.

“When I was a math curriculum specialist, part of that was taking on that coaching role, and that was probably my first step into that coaching role,” said Deavel. “Pretty quickly, you learn that until they get to know you, they’re not going to buy into anything you say.”

Nonetheless, Deavel feels that her first couple months at Brooklyn Center Community School have been worth the growing pains.

“It’s been a pretty smooth transition,” said Deavel. “It’s always hard moving mid-year, but the relationships have been built pretty quickly, so that’s nice.”

