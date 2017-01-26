Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

7 P.M. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2017

CRYSTAL CITY HALL (4141 DOUGLAS DR N)

Each year the city receives an allocation of federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The citys 2017 allocation is expected to be $85,951. In prior years the city has used CDBG funds for deferred home improvement loans for low income homeowners. The city is proposing to do the same in 2017.

To learn more, please review the city staff report which will be included in the City Councils meeting packet available after 1 p.m. on Friday, February 3. You may view the Council packet in person at Crystal City Hall during normal business hours or on the city website at http://www.crystalmn.gov/city_government/council_meetings_and_agendas.php.

To submit written comments for the record, please send them to Community Development, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr N, Crystal MN 55422 or email [email protected] prior to Tuesday, February 7.

To speak directly to the City Council, please attend the public hearing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7 at Crystal City Hall.

To discuss this matter with city staff, please contact John Sutter at 763.531.1130 or [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the City of Crystal, in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. on February 7, 2017, in the Council Chambers at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, Minnesota. The purpose of the public hearing is to take public comment on housing and community development needs and the citys proposed use of the anticipated 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation of $85,951. The City of Crystal is proposing to undertake the following activity with 2017 CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017:

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, you may contact John Sutter at 763.531.1130, [email protected] , or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612.348.2205.

Auxiliary aids are available upon request to individuals with disabilities by calling the city clerk at 763.531.1145 at least 96 hours in advance. TTY users may call Minnesota Relay at 711 or 800.627.3529.

This public hearing is held pursuant to MS 471.59.

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 26, 2017

644986

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/01/644986-1.pdf