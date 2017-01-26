Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NEW HOPE, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT PLANNING CASE 17-05

Notice is hereby given that the New Hope Planning Commission will meet at City Hall, 4401 Xylon Avenue North, New Hope, Minnesota on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 7 p.m. to hold a public hearing on a request for conditional use permit to allow the conversion of a warehouse into a storage facility (Section 4-20(e)(15) – New Hope Code of Ordinances) at 2711 Nevada Avenue North.

The legal description is on file at City Hall

PID # 20-118-21-34-0026

Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposal will be heard at this meeting. This notice is given pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of the city of New Hope on the petition of city of New Hope. Exhibit and further information can be reviewed at the Information Counter in City Hall, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the Community Development Department (telephone 763-531-5110) with questions related to this application.

The New Hope City Council will consider the recommendation of the Planning Commission on this proposal for the purpose of taking action at its meeting on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Council Chambers, 4401 Xylon Avenue North, New Hope, Minnesota.

Accommodations such as a sign language interpreter or large printed materials are available upon request at least five working days in advance. Please contact the City Clerk to make arrangements (telephone 763-531-5117).

Dated: January 19, 2017

Valerie Leone

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

January 26, 2017

645522