Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

The contents of the following storage units will be sold to the public using sealed bids. Sale and viewing will be held at 9:00 AM, on 02/15/17 at the U-Haul Center of Crystal, 5465 Lakeland Ave, Crystal MN 55429.

Unit number 1009 leased by Roylee Belfrey, Miscellaneous household and personal goods, Amount Due: $709.70

Unit number 1008 leased by Emmanuel Rweyendera, Miscellaneous household and personal goods, Amount Due: $553.70

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

January 26, February 2, 2017

645653