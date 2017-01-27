Marsh’s goaltending aids Wings boys

After playing only 102 minutes in goal last season, Armstrong/Cooper goaltender Ethan Marsh knew he was due for an uptick in minutes this season. Ethan Marsh has played well for the Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team this season. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

The Wings graduated two of their three goalies from last season, with Marsh being the only exception. While he has had some up and down moments this season, Marsh has helped lead the Wings to a 7-6-2 record so far this season.

“It all has to do with maturing a little bit,” Marsh said. “This is my first year starting on varsity, so I had to mature a bit.

“It’s all about getting in the right mindset. Being a goalie, the game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent based off talent.”

Knowing that he could secure the starting goaltender role this season, Marsh attended numerous Minnesota Made hockey camps during the summer to prepare for the season.

“I was playing with guys that were in the NAHL and guys that might to on to the NHL,” Marsh said. “Practicing with them really helps a lot.

“I also did a Minnesota Magicians Red/Black league in the fall, which was all games, so that helped.”

Marsh has played roughly 776 minutes this season and he has racked up 384 saves so far. His save percentage is currently sitting at 87.9 percent. Marsh said his performance has been motivated by knowing that this is his final year of playing high school hockey.

“I can’t describe in words what this year means,” Marsh said. “I knew I just had to go get it and it’s my senior year, so I can’t look back at things anymore.

“I just have to have fun, hopefully win a banner and at the future alumni games we can point to it with our kids and say we got that.”

Armstrong/Cooper head coach Dan Charleston has been pleased with Marsh’s work in the net, but, like any other player on the team, he has room for improvement.

“Ethan has been solid for the few games that we’ve had,” Charleston said. “He has been excited to get and maintain the net.

“I think he can be a little sharper from the first drop of the puck to the last drop of the puck. He is definitely giving us a chance to win games and he is a good goaltender.”

Marsh’s teammates have also been pleased with how he is protecting the net.

“He has been really good,” senior Mitchell Waletzki said. “We’re all really confident in the defensive zone to have him backing us up.”

Marsh said that his teammates play a large role in helping him get motivated for games, as he feels the team has been closer than ever this season.

“In the past years we were kind of divided, but it is a family unit this year,” Marsh said. “We’re all going out to play for each other.

“Playing as a team helps a lot.”

Hard work has also helped Marsh and the Wings achieve success this season.

“Hard work is how we win games,” Marsh said. “Once we shake off any rust the hard work speaks for itself.”

With nine games to play, the Wings hope to secure their first-ever conference title and continue to play winning hockey.

Marsh and the Wings will take the court next against Irondale at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at New Hope Ice Arena.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.