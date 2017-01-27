Overcoming adversity defines Wings’ season

The Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey team entered the season with one of the area’s best goalies in sophomore Nikki Harnett, and with the hope that new head coach Elsa Bruestle could lead the Wings to a successful season. Madie McGuire, a typical forward, served as the Wings’ goaltender during a game earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

After 21 games, the Wings are 2-16-3 and Harnett suffered a season-ending injury earlier this season, but Armstrong/Cooper has continued to play as hard as possible.

“Something we expect from them and something they expect from themselves is that no matter if things are going great or wrong, that they play every day like it is the only game we have,” Bruestle said. “It doesn’t matter how high the score is or how low the score is, we just want to play the best hockey game we can play.

“We want to see what we can learn from the last period so we can grow.”

While the season has not been easy, the Wings have spent the year learning how to deal with adversity, a trait that can be applied during future hockey seasons and in life.

“I think there is a lot of heart on our team,” forward Leah O’Brien said. “Everybody cares about winning and it was an overall good effort for everyone.”

Armstrong/Cooper showed the heart it has on its squad during a 12-2 loss to Champlin Park earlier this season, where forward Madie McGuire strapped on the goalie pads and protected the net for the Wings.

“Madie is typically a forward for us,” Bruestle said. “She took one for the team and battled hard.”

With three games left before the section tournament, Bruestle hopes to see her team continue to battle, as well as see the Wings snap their current seven-game losing streak.

“For us, obviously we want one goalie back healthy, but as far as the team goes, we have done a lot in terms of growing,” Bruestle said. “In the beginning of the season our rushes up the ice were one-on-one at best and everyone else was behind the play or line changing, where now we’re doing more team play.

“We look to grow every day and we have a young team, so we will never throw away a game as a lost opportunity.”

Armstrong/Cooper will play next against Spring Lake Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at New Hope Ice Arena.

