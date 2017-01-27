Rotary Foundation fundraiser to support community programs

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

The Brooklyn Park Rotary Foundation will host its 32nd wild game dinner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Edinburgh USA clubhouse. Rotary Fondation members planning their 32nd Wild Game Dinner at Edinburgh USA. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

The event raises money to donate to local causes. Wild game, fish and fowl are served to attendees before a live auction. Wood duck will be the featured dish at this years fundraiser.

Each year, the foundation raises approximately $35,000 for community support. This year, there are at least six programs the foundation plans to donate to or continue supporting.

Funds raise will go toward scholarships for students at community and technical colleges, a van and lift truck for Community Emergency Assistance Program, a matching grant to help Community Emergency Assistance Program purchase a refrigerated truck, donating and distributing clothing to elementary students in need, dictionaries for third grade students, and funding for a 12-bed homeless shelter.

The basic programs the foundation funds have stayed the same throughout the years, but they try to implement two or three new programs each year, said Gary Uhde, a Rotary member.

“Every meeting we have a program, and I’d say probably half of our programs are community organizations, and when I say community organizations, I’m talking about either Brooklyn Park or maybe the greater metro area, where they’re telling us what they’re doing, whether it’s the school district or the cancer society or whatever, and they’re basically here saying ‘Geez, we’d like you to get involved, if not with money, your time,” Uhde said.

Unlike some charity foundations, the Rotary Foundation does not spend any of its budget on administration, Uhde said.

“The money we’re raising, 100 percent goes to the project,” Uhde said. “There’s no administrative, no overhead or anything like that. Everything we collect gets given away— at the end of the year we have zero left in our budget.”

“The Brooklyn Park Rotary has been incredibly instrumental in helping us build our infrastructure,” said Clare Brumback, president of the Community Emergency Assistance Program. The foundation has helped to fund “everything that helps us get food from our suppliers, from the building, out to the people,” she said. “Everything from transportation to storage racking, forklift, all the things that keep the wheels on the bus, if you will,” she said.

The wild game has been donated by members and friends of members, Uhde said. More exotic items are purchased for the event, he said.

Auction items include liquor and wine baskets, premium Timberwolves tickets, a Lake Minnetonka cruise and dinner, a themed dinner for 10 at Edinburgh USA, a week-long condo rental in Cancun, a week at a Jamaican resort, as well as raffles and games.

Tickets are $90 per person, or corporate tables are available for five for $625 or 10 for $1,250. Order tickets at [email protected] , or call 763-225-8886.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]