Fair Oaks Elementary wins award for healthy choices

Fair Oaks Elementary was awarded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s HealthierUS School Challenge: Smarter Lunchroom Award. Fair Oaks is the only school in the state to receive this award.

The award honors schools that are improving the quality of food served, offering healthy food options for students and increasing physical activity during the school day.

Fair Oaks will receive a $1,000 grant as part of the award.

“We plan to use the incentive to further support our initiatives in creating more opportunities for before and after school fitness activities,” Anne Strotman, resource manager at Fair Oaks said.

A health and wellness committee identified areas for improvement in the school before applying for the award.

Fair Oaks also received a Game On grant form Action for Healthy Kids this school year.