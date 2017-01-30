Habitat 500 bike ride keeps Apple Valley man in shape

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer Randy Oppelt, of Apple Valley, has ridden a two-wheel recumbent bike on the seven-day, 500-mile Habitat 500 trip. (Submitted photo)

Randy Oppelt has found a unique way to keep busy and active.

Oppelt, a resident of Apple Valley who retired eight years ago after 25 years as the Parks and Recreation and Public Works director in Burnsville, rides the Habitat 500. It is a seven-day, 500-mile bike ride fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity, first started 25 years ago.

“I wanted a challenge, and this sounded interesting to me,” said Oppelt, who will be participating in his 15th ride this year.

He began by borrowing a recumbent bike, and then he bought his own recumbent, signed up for the Habitat ride, and started training by biking the nine miles from his Apple Valley home to his job in Burnsville.

“Biking to work was key,” Oppelt said. “I enjoyed it and it was a good way to start and end the day. I started biking at the end of March and continued until October, or until the bike cables started freezing. I’d get to work before 6 a.m. fully awake, and shower. Mentally and physically, it was a good thing to do.”

Now retired, Oppelt bikes and jogs in the spring and early summer and jogs, walks and works out at a gym in the fall.

He started the Habitat ride when he was 53 years old. “I was looking for some way to give back, to get involved, as well as some way to combat my body getting older and very out of shape,” Oppelt said. “So, I signed up for the ride and started biking to work to get in shape. Fifteen years later I am still at it. I have ridden both the trike and the two-wheel recumbent on the ride.”

The route, always in Minnesota, consists of a loop, Oppelt said. “Its starting and ending point are the same city,” he said. “Normally the route is totally within Minnesota, although occasionally the route will venture into western Wisconsin (the LaCrosse area) for a day or two.” A three-wheel recumbent bike sometimes has been Randy Oppelt’s choice for long-distance rides. (Submitted photo)

The first and last days of the ride usually are short days of 50 to 60 miles (Sunday and the following Saturday),” he said. “Wednesday is our long day: a century ride of 100 miles. The other days are 70 to 85 miles.”

On Wednesday, riders have the option of working on a Habitat for Humanity home instead of riding the 100 miles, Oppelt said. “Some older riders like myself really prefer and appreciate that,” he said.

“The home we work on is called the Bike Home,” he said. “Some funds raised by the ride go toward paying for that home, usually around $30,000. Some years we are lucky and get to put up the wall on our build day. Other years when the house is already under construction, we do whatever is required at that time to move the house along.”

During the ride, participants stay overnight at schools and sleep in the gym or camp outside on the grounds. Their breakfasts and dinners are usually provided by local churches. “We are provided rest stops every 15 to 20 miles,” Oppelt said. “Food and beverages are provided at these stops.”

A nurse and massage therapist accompany the group.

“The ride is well supported with a SAG (Support and Gear) crew in vehicles that watches over us and is there to help if we poop out or pop a tire,” Oppelt said. “The road crew keeps track of us via a ham radio. We can contact the SAG crew via cell phone whenever we need to, as long as there is cell service.”

A bike mechanic also shadows riders along the route, ready to assist when mechanical problems arise.

“Last year, we had a really bad stretch of rainy weather and he ended up changing over 100 flat tires,” Oppelt said. “Road debris tends to stick to wet tires, resulting in more flat tires.”

Each rider is required to fundraise a minimum of $1,000, but the average amount raised is usually two-and-one-half times that amount, he said. “We average about 110 riders a year, with a maximum capacity of 135 riders,” Oppelt said. “We raise around $330,000 each year.”

The average rider is someone in his or her lower 50s, Oppelt said; the oldest is someone in his or her 70s. “When you’re with a group of 70-80 people for a week, getting up at 5 a.m. each day, barriers get broken down. Many are introverts who find they have a lot of nice conversations. When you meet again for the next year’s ride, you go right back to where you left off. It’s like no time has passed. The connections you make survive. You get a sense of family; there’s a magic to it. That’s at the heart of why I go back each year.”

He estimated that about 6,500 people donate toward the ride each year, “resulting in a significant group of people who support the ride and therefore Habitat for Humanity.” Randy Oppelt enjoys working on the Habitat for Humanity homes under construction. (Submitted photo)

Connecting the riders to a cause was found to be “very, very successful,” Oppelt said. “People understand the cause on a much more emotional level,” he said.

He had his first chance to work on a Habitat home during his second ride.

“We walked into a house and a little girl took the hand of one man and led him on a tour of ‘her house,’ and showed him ‘her room.’” Oppelt said. “We watched this go on and it was touching, very moving. That’s when I really became hooked. The little girl’s mother talked to our group and told them that now she had a safe home with a neighborhood, where her children could make friends and have security and a sense of belonging. That’s when I really understood it on an emotional level. Before that, it had been a concept.”

Oppelt serves on the planning committee for the Habitat 500, and has served as chair for the last seven or eight years. He also serves on the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota, the organization that supports all the local affiliates in Minnesota that do the actual home building.

“The ride keeps me physically and socially active, and gives me a sense of commitment and belonging,” Oppelt said. “I’ll have a hard time letting it go.”

The 2017 ride is set for July 9-15.

A native of Chicago, Oppelt came to the Twin Cities to attend Macalester College. He and his wife have three children and three grandchildren, all of whom are physically active, he said.

The ourLife writers and editors can be reached at [email protected]