Shots fired early Monday in Crystal, four treated for gunshot wounds

Crystal Police are investigating a series of gunshots fired around 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 on County Road 81 between Wilshire Boulevard and Corvalis.

According to a preliminary police report, three adults and one juvenile were being treated at a hospital for wounds sustained from the gunshots. One victim is still being treated, while the other three were released.

Three suspects are in custody at this time, according to the report. The department assures the community there is no public safety risk.

The Sun Post will update the story as the investigation unfolds and more details are released.