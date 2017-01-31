Brooklyn Park City Council tables vote on capital, street improvement plans

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

The Brooklyn Park City Council tabled a discussion on the adoption of capital improvement and street improvement plans on Jan. 23. If approved, the city will be able to issue bonds for construction and street projects.

On Dec. 5, 2016, both capital improvement and street improvement plans were approved as part of the adopted 2017 budget, but were approved as planning tools only. That is, approval of the plans did not approve funding for any particular project, and did not release the city to issue bonds for projects outside of voter referendum. The city did not give proper notice for a public hearing, and was not able to hold one during that meeting.

State law requires city councils to unanimously approve a five-year capital and street improvement plan and hold a public hearing before a city can issue bonds outside of voter referendum.

Councilmember Bob Mata was absent from the Jan. 23 meeting, and without the entire council present, it is not possible to have a unanimous vote. Therefore, the council voted to table the discussion until a later meeting.

Adoption of the plans does not fund projects beyond 2017. That is, the council revisits the budget and adjusts as needed in future years.

Bonding is included in the Street Improvement Plan for various street reconstruction projects. Likewise, the Capital Improvement Plan includes bonding for the replacement of the city’s Maintenance Building D, a 37-year-old tin building designed to house smaller, older trucks and snow plows.

“The reason that we’re back tonight asking for the unanimous vote of all members is simply to give us the ability to bond for projects, and so in our Street Improvement Plan, we’re looking to bond for our reconstruction project, which then will be paid back for through franchise fees,” said Daniel Ruiz, director of operations and maintenance. “It’s not any increased levy burden.”

Maintenance Building D was constructed on what was formally a privately owned dump. The Capital Improvement Plan has $4.6 million budget for reconstruction, which includes the possibility of soil cleanup or other costs related to contamination, said Ruiz.

The building is in need of replacement, as the margin of error for truck drivers storing their vehicles in the building is mere inches, Ruiz said. This results in accidental damage, he said. Additionally, the roof leaks and the floor is deteriorating.

The Street Improvement Plan totals $87.7 million for projects through 2021, and plans for $11.6 million in 2017. The street improvement plan is part of the Capital Improvement Plan, but city attorney Jim Thomson

advised the council to open separate hearings for both plans.

Street projects in 2017 include resurfacing and rehabilitation of local streets and Minnesota state aid streets, traffic signal additions, reconstruction of 62nd Avenue, construction of trails at 63rd Avenue, and the design and planning for the interchange at Highway 169 and 101st Avenue.

The Capital

Improvement Plan totals at $172 million over five years, with the total 2017 budget at $23.1 million. General public building rehabilitation, parks and recreation facilities rehabilitation, improvements or construction, public utilities facilities and street improvement are all included in the Capital Improvement Plan.

The plans will be readdressed at the Monday, Feb. 13 council meeting.

Contact Kevin Miller at kevin.miller@ecm-inc.com.