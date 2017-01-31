Brooklyn Park man charged with two counts of murder

Vern Mouelle, 23, has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of second degree murder of an unborn child in the death of Senicha Lessman. (Submitted photo)

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

A Brooklyn Park man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 25-year-old Eagan woman.

Vern Mouelle, 23, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder of an unborn child in the death of Senicha Lessman, who was approximately 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, according to Dakota County Attorneys Office.

Mouelle is being held on $2 million bail without conditions at the Dakota County Jail.

Lessman was found by her mother unconscious, naked and on her

bedroom floor in a townhouse on the 3100 block of Alden Pond Lane. Lessman’s mother called the police, who attempted to revive Lessman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Eagan Police believed the death was a homicide, according to a statement. Lessman’s unborn child did not survive.

Lessman had what appeared to be a knife wound to her neck, according to the attorney’s office. An autopsy was performed, and the cause of death was determined to be a severed carotid artery and an obstructed airway.

Lessman’s mother identified Mouelle as the father of the unborn child, according to the attorney’s office.

A concerned citizen told police they had seen a gold SUV parked in the driveway of Lessman’s residence. Investigators found that Mouelle’s mother owned a vehicle with a matching description, and confirmed that he regularly used it.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found a receipt for a pocket knife purchased Jan. 24, empty packaging for the knife, the victim’s cell phone, a bloody trash can and bloody woman’s clothing, according to the attorney’s office. Officers also obtained a warrant to search Lessman’s residence, where they found a pocket knife with suspected blood on it in a dresser drawer of the victims bedroom.

Mouelle was arrested as a person of interest in the alleged murder on Jan. 24.

“We are devastated at the tragic death of my daughter Senicha and her unborn son,” Lessman’s mother wrote in a statement through the Eagan Police. “She was a loving, kind, smart and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother. She was loved greatly by all of her family, friends and coworkers. We will miss her more than words can say. We are asking for privacy while our family grieves during this difficult time.”

