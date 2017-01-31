Brooklyn Park police and fire reports, Jan. 19-26

Brooklyn Park Police report

for Jan. 19-26

Crime data for Jan. 19-26 was not available by press time. Data from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2 will be published in the Thursday, Feb. 9 issue.

Brooklyn Park fire calls, Jan. 19-25

The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received the following calls for service during the week of Jan. 19-25

There were 176 total calls, including 139 EMS-related calls. The calls included 1 passenger vehicle fire, 1 overpressure, rupture, explosion, or overheat call, 5 rescue calls, 3 hazardous condition calls, 9 service calls, 6 good intent calls and 12 false calls.