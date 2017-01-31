Cooper girls make you pick your poison

While most teams are lucky to have one or maybe two quality guards, the Cooper girls basketball team has been lucky enough to have four quality guards in its lineup this season. From left, Aja Wheeler, Lauren Johnson, Ty’neecia Longs and Ja’Hyia Gaston have carried the Cooper girls basketball team this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

With Aja Wheeler, Lauren Johnson, Ty’neecia Longs and Ja’Hyia Gaston on board, Cooper head coach Kiara Buford has the luxury of having four players that are capable of going off for 20-plus points on any given night.

“I think I take more pride in our scoring depth than our girls do at times,” Buford said. “We’re really deep and it’s tough.

“Any of them could go off and have a great game on any given night. It’s great when we get a well-rounded effort and I think that is what makes us good.”

Gaston currently leads the group with 12.7 points per game so far this season.

“We all play different, but the same at the same time,” Gaston said. “We’re all talking and having fun, and it’s all good.

“I know if I get beat, then they will help me.”

While she has been the leading scorer, Gaston said she is more concerned with helping the Hawks pile up the wins.

“We were just coming into the season wanting to win,” Gaston said. “We have all stepped up.

“We don’t think about scoring because we just wanted to win.”

Wheeler, one of Cooper’s primary ball handlers, ranks second on the team with her 11.6 points-per-game average. Wheeler and Cooper’s other three guards have played together on the Hawks varsity squad for three years, which has helped the foursome develop chemistry on the court.

“We started off as a younger team, but now we’re getting older and we’re trying to play more as a team,” Wheeler said. “We’re bonding more and making sure we have communication on the court.

“It makes it better when we play as a team.”

Johnson has averaged 9.3 points per game this season, but she said she only regrets not taking more shots only if the Hawks lose.

“As long as we win, I don’t really care,” Johnson said. “I could have two, four or 20 points, but I only care if we win.

“I do get down on myself if we lose and I have only two points.”

As a senior, Johnson wants to be the one to keep her teammates composed in high-pressure situations.

“I try to stay positive throughout the game, whether we’re up or down,” Johnson said. “I don’t try to force it, and I make the pass to the open man.

“We have a lot of chemistry, so I know everybody else’s role as well.”

Longs has the lowest scoring average of the group at 5.9, but she said the only number she is concerned about is the number of wins the team has collected, which currently stands at 13.

“I don’t care about scoring,” Longs said. “I just want to help my team out and get the win.”

Longs said having Wheeler, Johnson and Gaston by her side has made the game more fun for her, and she said having them around makes playing the game a bit easier.

“We have to have faith in our teammates,” Longs said. “We know they got it, so we can’t be selfish with it.”

With nine games left on the season, Wheeler, Johnson, Longs and Gaston hope to carry the Hawks past the section tournament and into state competition.

Contact Chris Chesky at chris.chesky@ecm-inc.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.