Fix-It Clinic is Feb. 12 at New Hope Arc’s Value Village

Arc’s Value Village Thrift Store and Donation Center in New Hope will host a Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2751 Winnetka Ave. N.

Volunteers will provide free guided assistance to help visitors disassemble, troubleshoot and fix small household appliances, electronics, clothing and more items.

Info: hennepin.us/fixitclinic