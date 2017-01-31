Nonprofit acquires Brooklyn Center property, plans to create children’s hospice center

A property located at 4201 Bass Lake Road in Brooklyn Center will be converted into a youth hospice care facility by nonprofit Crescent Cove. (Photo courtesy of Michael Anderson Photography)

A Minneapolis nonprofit purchased a Brooklyn Center property in hopes of converting it into the state’s first independent hospice and respite center for children.

Crescent Cove, a nonprofit that offers support to young people with shortened life expectancies, announced Jan. 26 that it agreed to purchase a 6,700-square-foot home on Twin Lakes from the North Memorial Medical Center, with the tentative plan to convert the property into Minnesota’s first hospice center for youth and a respite center for their families and caretakers.

The building, located at 4201 Bass Lake Road, was originally used by North Memorial for adult hospice care.

Prior to the acquisition, there were only two such centers in the entire country, one in San Leandro, California, and one in Phoenix, Arizona. Crescent Cove noted in a statement that the new center will accommodate up to six patients at a time who are in need of around-the-clock care.

The center will also house a suite to accommodate family and friends of the sick child. RSP Architects has been chosen as the designer for the facility, with a contractor to be selected in the near future.

“Acquiring this property marks a major milestone on our seven-year journey to provide hospice care for children in our state and region and to provide a center where their exhausted parents and siblings can find rest and relief from the rigors of caregiving,” said Crescent Cove founder Katie Lindenfelser. “None of us likes to think about children facing life-limiting illnesses, but many do. Our deepest wish is to provide them the highest quality of life possible in the time they have – and support their families through one of life’s most difficult challenges.”

Crescent Cove originally sought to raise $10 million to create a hospice and respite facility in the Twin Cities, but now its campaign goal has been slashed in half now that an existing space has been purchased. Operating costs will revolve around around-the-clock staffing, maintenance and administration. The center is scheduled to open in October 2017.

