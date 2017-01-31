Park Center’s pure point guard

Losini Kamara spent the 2015-16 season adjusting to Minnesota basketball after spending most of his prep basketball career at Long Island Lutheran. Park Center’s Losini Kamara drives past Brooklyn Center’s Davonta Prince during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

“Minnesota is more basic basketball, where you slow down and know what you have, while New York teaches you to create your own shot while playing one-on-one street ball,” Kamara said. “I feel I’m bringing some of both to Park Center.”

After proving that he can be a top scorer last season with his 18.2 points-per-game average, Kamara has tried to become more of an all-around player this season.

“It has taken a lot of hard work and discipline,” Kamara said. “Coming from New York, I wanted to show that I’m one of the best players from New York and in Minnesota.

“Last year was all about scoring, but this year has been about becoming a pure point guard.

“Last year I wanted to be flashy and look good, but I’m more comfortable now,” Kamara added. “I’m a senior now and everything counts.

“Every little detail the coaches tell me I need to learn, because my coaches next year will hold me accountable.”

It has taken some time for the people around him to adjust to his new approach to the game, Kamara said.

“It is a big difference, because people tell me they’re surprised when I don’t score a lot,” Kamara said. “I know how basketball is played and I know it’s not all about scoring.

“I know I can score, so I don’t want to come out and score 30 in a loss because I’m taking stupid shots.”

Kamara has seen his scoring average dip to 11.8 points-per-game, but he believes his change of play has helped the team start the season with an 11-2 record.

“I showed last year that I can really score, but this year is more about getting my teammates involved,” Kamara said. “I want to get them going so they can get me going.

“When the score gets close I know that it is time for me to score and to show what I can do.”

Park Center head boys basketball coach James Ware has been impressed with what he has seen from Kamara since he first set foot at Park Center.

“Having him is invaluable,” Ware said. “He is the guy that calms everybody down and he understands floor space and what needs to be done.

“He is heading to the University of Idaho and they value his decision making and what he does as a playmaker, passer and facilitator.”

Kamara’s teammates also believe he has helped them look better on the court, too.

“He is a hard worker and he tells us all the time that if we have his back, he will have ours,” Emmanuel Tamba said. “A lot of times when I get those steals I look up the floor and I know the ball is coming right back at me.”

Dain Dainja, a Park Center freshman, said he has enjoyed working with Kamara so far.

“It is really good working with him,” Dainja said. “He is our leader and he works with me a lot both on and off the court.

“It has been really good playing with him.”

With 11 games remaining in the regular season, Park Center hopes to be able to extend its winning streak into the section playoffs, where it hopes to secure a state tournament berth.

Kamara and the Pirates will play next against Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Maple Grove High School.

