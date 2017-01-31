The Robbinsdale Police reports Jan. 19-25 included these incidents:

Three instances of assault, one vehicle crash, three cases of burglary, two instances of theft, one instance of suspicious activity, one instance of disorderly conduct, one hit-and-run accident, two cases of driving while impaired, and one instance of fraud.

The reports included:

Jan. 19, 12:11 a.m. – A 41-year-old female was arrested in the 3900 block of Lake Drive for domestic assault.

Jan. 20, 12:41 a.m. – A 28-year-old male was arrested in the 3300 block of West Broadway Avenue for driving while impaired and for being a fugitive in another state.

Jan. 21, 6:37 p.m. – A 25-year-old male was arrested in the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue for driving while impaired.

Jan 25, 12:41 a.m. – A 46-year-old male was arrested near 36th Avenue and County Road 81 for aggravated assault.

Jan. 25, 11:40 p.m. – A 38-year-old female was arrested in the 5100 block of Scott Path for domestic assault.