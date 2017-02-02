Armstrong boys keep finding ways to win

With a tough non-conference schedule behind it, the Armstrong boys basketball team has played some of its best basketball of the season to open conference play. Armstrong’s Davonte Saeed-El presses up against his defensive assignment during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons have opened play in the Northwest Suburban Conference with an 8-1 record, which has them tied with Maple Grove atop the conference standings.

“I think we’re all just playing well, and we’ve been shooting the ball really well over the last month,” Armstrong head boys basketball coach Greg Miller said. “We have some guys who have been on tears, shooting over 50 percent, so that has been good.

“Teams have been really focused on Race [Thompson], so our other guys have stepped up and they’re getting open looks and knocking them down. They’re all doing it and playing as a team.”

Miller has been pleased with what he has seen from his team during the first half of conference play.

“We’re 8-1 right now and in first place, and it has been a long time since Armstrong has won a conference title,” Miller said. “We were in with Hopkins, and then Osseo has dominated and we were in with Champlin Park before we went to two divisions.

“It’s still a long ways away, there are a lot of games to be played.”

With Thompson leading a team filled with talented shooters, Armstrong has given opposing defenses nightmares this season.

“Every game it is a couple different perimeter players stepping up,” Miller said. “We are hard to guard because we usually have four good outside shooters with sometimes five.

“If you’re going to help them on the drives, you’re going to give up open threes and if you’re going to help inside on race, then you give up open threes. If they don’t, then we have guys that can take it to the bucket, particularly guys like Davonte and Rollins.”

After losses to Maple Grove and Wayzata Jan. 19 and 19, the Falcons have bounced back with a three-game win streak. The Falcons earned an 86-56 win over Spring Lake Park Jan. 20, and a 73-67 win over Blaine Jan. 24, before topping Anoka 67-54 Jan. 27.

“You always have to be careful about being overconfident, but I’m glad we took care of business with beating Spring Lake Park by 30,” Miller said. “We were a tad short, but we went 16-for-30 on threes.

“Blaine is a good team and that is a really good win for us. Anoka gave us a good battle, but we took care of business against those teams.”

Miller said ball movement has been key to helping the Falcons play well on offense during their three-game winning streak.

“We’re moving the ball well and sharing the ball well, so that makes us hard to guard,” Miller said. “We have one half where we didn’t do that, in the Wayzata, game, but we did that in the Maple Grove game, one that went down to the last minute.

“We have been sharing the ball well on offense and on defense nobody has scored 80 points on us this season.”

A renewed emphasis on defense has also helped the falcons pick up some key wins this season.

“We can pressure and create turnovers, but we also have Race on the back line, which allows us to overplay a little bit,” Miller said. “Our defensive rotations have been good and we have had nine guys take charges this year.

“We’re small, but we’re quick and fast, so we can put pressure on teams and make them uncomfortable.”

Armstrong played Totino-Grace Jan. 31, and it will look to continue its streak of strong play against Park Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Armstrong High School. The Falcons bested the Pirates 75-69 during their last match-up Jan. 6.

“Park Center did not shoot the ball particularly well the first time we played them,” Miller said. “That is something we have to make sure we do, to close out their shooters and play good defense against them.

“They can drive, they can shoot, and we played a really good game against them the first time. It’s going to be another good game.”

Contact Chris Chesky at chris.chesky@ecm-inc.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.