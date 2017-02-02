Brooklyn Center Lions to host Feb. 5 waffle breakfast

The Brooklyn Center Lions Club will host a waffle and sausage breakfast on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5 at Brooklyn Center High School, 6500 Humboldt Ave. The event runs 8 a.m. to noon.

The breakfast will have an all-you-care-to-eat supply of Belgian waffles courtesy of DAD’S, with sausage, 12 flavors of syrup and a choice of coffee, milk and juice.

The cost is $8 for adults, and children younger than age 6 eat for free. Proceeds will benefit the Lions Club’s charitable activities in Brooklyn Center.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at christiaan.tarbox@ecm-inc.com.