Brooklyn Park City Council hears requests for community block grants

The Brooklyn Park City Council heard requests for community development block grants from nonprofits on Jan. 23.

Of the 14 nonprofits that applied for grants, 13 testified to their programs and abilities to meet program objectives.

Community development block grants are part of a federal grant program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Depending on population and need, the department allocates grant funding to Hennepin County, which then administers the grant to the city.

To determine need, the department uses a formula considering a city’s population, individuals with incomes at or below the poverty level and the number of overcrowded housing units to determine grant funding amounts.

The city expects to receive approximately $401,331 for fiscal year 2017 through these block grants. However, this figure is an estimate from the county, and could change before the department announces final allocations in July 2017. A provision in the council’s final resolution will allow for funding changes.

Along with this fiscal year’s allocation from the department, the city has $204,139 left over from previous year allocations. This balance can be rolled over for use in fiscal year 2017. The total expected community development grant block allocation is $605,470.

Up to 15 percent of this funding can be allocated to public or human service programs. This fiscal year, a total of $61,589 can be allocated to human service programs. That is, $60,200 of the projected 2017 allocation, and $1,389 from the 2016 allocation will likely be available for council distribution.

The city issued a request for proposals from human or public service nonprofits. Applications from 14 nonprofits were submitted to the city. These organizations have requested a total of $140,773.

Staff recommends the city allocate the remaining $545,270 to four programs. Home repair emergency assistance is recommended an allocation of $100,000, code enforcement is recommended an allocation of $35,000, home rehabilitation deferred loans is recommended an allocation of $300,000 and Zanewood Recreation Center is recommended an allocation of $108,881.

A public hearing is

required to address comments from the community regarding the proposed use of this grant funding.

All programs that receive this funding need to offer benefits to low- and moderate-income households, youth, or assist in the clearance of blight or slum, per department rules.

Council ranks each organization’s capacity to carry out their proposed programs and how it aligns with city goals.

The following nonprofits requested funding from the council this year: Avenues for Homeless Youth, African Economic Development Solutions, African Institute of International Reporting, Asian Media Access, Brooklyn United Methodist Church, Community Action Partnership of Suburban Hennepin, Community Emergency Assistance Program, Home Line, Metro Blooms, Senior Community Services, The Family Partnership, The Tree House, Wanlainjo and Youth Engaging Success, Inc.

If a program has

funding from another community development block grant, the city can award a minimum of $3,500 to the nonprofit. If a program does not have community development block grant funding, the city can award a minimum of $7500 to the nonprofit.

In fiscal year 2016, $67,346 was awarded to seven human service organizations. Additionally, the city received a total allocation of $814,775 last fiscal year.

The council will vote on a final grant resolution Monday, Feb. 27.

