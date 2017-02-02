Cooper girls chase dream of conference title

Following a missed opportunity to tie for the conference championship last season, the Cooper girls basketball team has been focused eon playing some of its best basketball yet during the Metro West Conference season. Cooper senior Lauren Johnson looks to dribble out of tight defense during Cooper’s 80-31 win over Richfield Jan. 26. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

“Winning the conference is definitely a goal of ours,” Cooper head girls basketball coach Kiara Buford said. “Last year we had the opportunity to do a three-way tie and we lost to Benilde.

“Kennedy and Chaska are the conference champs from last year, so until they’re knocked off, that’s where we hold them until we compete with them.”

Cooper is currently tied for the top spot in the conference standings with Kennedy, one of the two conference champions from last season. The Hawks have helped themselves with a recent three-game winning streak that was extended with an 80-31 win over Richfield.

“This is one of those games where we got to work on the little things and clean up things that weren’t as clean in the last game,” Buford said. “We were also getting ready for our next game against Kennedy, which should be a good game for us.

“Overall at this time of the season we’re trying to put everything in place. You’ve been comfortable with what we’re doing for the first half, so it’s now ironing out the wrinkles at this point.”

Buford said that she was able to see her team do numerous things well during the lopsided Richfield win.

“They’re learning to play together and they have done things like reverse the ball,” Buford said. “It seems like really small things, but we have to clean up some of those little things that are the difference in close games or the big games that are tough for us.

“It’s easy when a game gets a little sloppy to turn the ball over. I wanted us to keep our tempo high and focus on protecting the ball.”

Cooper was also able to shoot the ball well from outside against Richfield, which is something Cooper is hoping it can do once it reaches sections.

“Every team we played so far plays the zone on us because they see shooting as a weakness,” Buford said. “In the three years since I have been here it is better every year.

“We work from our inside and we will get our shots out there.”

Ja’Hyia Gaston led the Hawks with 19 points, while she was able to knock down three three-pointers.

“I’m trying to get my shot perfect, and this was one of those games where I could work on it,” Buford said. “I know when me or one of the other girls make our shots, we all encourage each other and it makes us want to shoot it more.”

Aja Wheeler, Lauren Johnson and Kierra Wheeler also scored 10 points apiece for the Hawks.

Cooper will continue to take steps toward a conference title when it plays St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at St. Louis Park High School.

