Crystal resident receives MNLA scholarship

Hennepin Technical College landscape/horticulture student Thomas Wright of Crystal was recently awarded a Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association scholarship.

The scholarship is sponsored by Wilson Nurseries in New Germany. Each year, the association offers a scholarship to a student enrolled in landscape and horticulture programs at several regional colleges and universities to help facilitate careers in the landscaping and nursery industry. The association is the largest green industry trade association in the state. Its more than 1,200 member companies include nurseries, garden centers, landscape designers and contractors, tree care professionals, and numerous other companies in the industry.