The future of community television is here

CCX Media’s Dave Kiser speaks about the television station’s recent brand shift to the Brooklyn Center Business Association on Jan. 26. (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

Members of the Brooklyn Center Business Association learned about new waves being made in the area’s community television industry.

The business association was treated to a presentation by Dave Kiser of CCX Media, formerly Channel 12, during its Jan. 26 luncheon where Kiser discussed the Brooklyn Park-based television station’s recent brand shift and embrace of new technologies.

“We’ve been looking at making this change for some time, and the reason we made the change is because of technology,” said Kiser, a 30-year veteran of the station. “Think back 30 years. Cable TV was really the only way to get that local video information, and Channel 12 was the channel we adopted throughout the years. Now our main channel is Channel 799.”

With the advent of the internet and various cable companies, however, executives at Channel 12 decided to revamp its image and business model this January as CCX, which stands for “Connected Community Experience.” Though the station still services the northwest suburbs with news, sports coverage, government meeting broadcasts and resident-created public access programming, the ubiquity of the internet and on-demand content pushed CCX Media’s reach even farther into the digital realm.

“A lot of people will see us through cable TV, but everyone can see us here in Brooklyn Center and throughout the world through the internet,” said Kiser. “That is another opportunity that we reach beyond a channel number on television.”

Though the original Channel 12 and Northwest Community Television entities still operate on Winnetka Avenue as they have since 1986, its four pillars of community engagement – news, sports, cities and create – are now under one umbrella to ensure all four aspects of CCX’s offerings get equal exposure to the public.

“We are a joint powers agreement. What that means is as you are a cable subscriber, you pay a fee that goes to your local city that allows the cable companies to have those cables underground or in the poles in your backyard,” said Kiser. “The franchise fees go back to the cities, and then comes back to us as an organization. How that happens is we have a commission and a board. (Brooklyn Center) Mayor (Tim) Willson has been a member of our commission. These people saw back in the early days that it was important to make the connection with the cities, the schools, (and) that people knew what was going on. And the way they sought to do that was through video.”

CenturyLink was recently tapped as a new provider of CCX Media’s channels, and the station will continue to provide on-demand videos of their programming via the official website and social media. To this day, Kiser co-hosts the “Community Corner” program, where he chronicles events and other human interest stories in the station’s member cities. Since CCX is a public access-educational-government programming station, it also offers live coverage of government meetings such as city council sessions as a means of enforcing transparency in government, not to mention original programming created by members of the community free of charge.

“This is a neat opportunity we have, and this is where residents can come in and use the facilities,” said Kiser. “The residents can produce their own programs, and that was a key part of this, so people can use our equipment for free, they can be trained for free.

“It is a very important part of what we do, and it really gives people the opportunity to create their own programs about their hobbies, about a passion they have, about issues within the area,” Kiser added.

From its beginnings as a local news station in the 1980s to a Regional Emmy-winning mainstay in the community to an adopter of emerging technologies such as the internet and social media, CCX Media is here to stay, said Kiser.

“It’s a great opportunity for residents of this area,” said Kiser. “We think that we have the name and the brand that will help us not only in the next couple years, but well into the future.”

For more information on CCX Media and its programming, visit ccxmedia.org.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at christiaan.tarbox@ecm-inc.com.