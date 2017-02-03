Beyond the Yellow Ribbon bowling tournament raises $2,640 for veterans and military

< > Around 50 people from the community gathered to raise money for veterans at Doyle’s Bowling and Lounge Jan. 29. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Quad Communities hosts a bowling fundraiser every year for the organization’s mission to assist military families and personnel in need.

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Quad Communities annual bowling fundraiser was Sunday, Jan. 29 at Doyle’s in Crystal. The fundraiser is hosted in conjunction with the Crystal VFW to raise money for local veterans.

A post-tournament lunch was hosted at the Crystal VFW hall, where tournament and raffle prizes were given out to winners.

This year’s bowling tournament raised $2,640 for local veterans, military personnel, and their families.