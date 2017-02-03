Community & People

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon bowling tournament raises $2,640 for veterans and military

By
Judah Parsons, 7, approaches the lane during the Jan. 29 Beyond the Yellow Ribbon fundraiser bowling tournament at Doyle’s in Crystal. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano) Around 50 people from the community gathered to raise money for veterans at Doyle’s Bowling and Lounge Jan. 29. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Quad Communities hosts a bowling fundraiser every year for the organization’s mission to assist military families and personnel in need. Crystal councilmember Jeff Kolb coaches his son James before sending the ball down the lane at the Beyond the Yellow Ribbons Bowling Tournament. The group of people that turned out for the tournament, pictured here together. Some came to bowl, while others came for support.
A post-tournament lunch was hosted at the Crystal VFW hall, where tournament and raffle prizes were given out to winners.
This year’s bowling tournament raised $2,640 for local veterans, military personnel, and their families.