Joan Harriet Pahos, 83, of Vienna, VA passed away on January 26, 2017.

Joan was born August 14, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN. An avid quilter and baker, Joan made sure everyone in her life was warm and well fed. She could beat an opponent at gin rummy or cribbage any day of the week. Joan taught by example how to work harder, love deeper, and to pay attention to the details in life. Her sense of humor, which never waned, her gracious love, and her oatmeal buns will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Beatrice Land.

Joan is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Pahos; son Steven Pahos and daughter Paula (Joel) Pahos; grandchildren Maggie (Will) Armour, Lainie Pahos, Will Pahos, Sammie VanVollenhoven and Jackie VanVollenhoven; sister Marjorie Norton and brother Melvin Land.

Joan will be interned at a later date in the Pahos family plot in Markville, MN. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to:

Brookdale Assisted Living – Sterling, Attn: Associate Appreciation Fund, 46555 Harry Byrd Hwy., Sterling, VA 20164; or the Michael J. Fox Foundation:

www.michaeljfox.org/