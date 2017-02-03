Registration open for New Hope Women of Today 5K

Registration is open for the New Hope Women of Today 5K and silent auction, which will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April, 22, at Bassett Creek Park, 6001 32nd Ave. N., Crystal.

The organization providing volunteer, social and personal enrichment opportunities began the event in 2013 to raise money for area nonprofits.

To date, the group has donated more than $9,800 to organizations such as the Preeclampsia Foundation, TEAM Mental Health and Kody’s Closet and The 30-Days Foundation. This year’s proceeds will again benefit The 30-Days Foundation, a nonprofit providing one-time financial grants to service providers needing payment.

The fee to participate is $25 until March 24.

To register, visit sites.google.com/site/newhopewt5k.