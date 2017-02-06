Man injured in Feb. 3 Highway 100 gunfire incident

According to a report released Feb. 6, Robbinsdale police responded to reports of gunfire in the area around Vera Cruz Avenue North and 42nd Avenue on Friday at approximately 10 p.m.

Minutes after being dispatched to the scene of the reports, officers were dispatched to North Memorial Hospital, where a man was being treated for gunshot wounds, the report said.

The man, who was shot in the shoulder, said he and a passenger were driving southbound on Highway 100 when another vehicle began firing multiple rounds of gunshots, many of which struck his car. The man told police he was hit in the shoulder but was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

The report indicated police shutdown Highway 100 between 42nd and 36th Avenues North to investigate, where they uncovered multiple empty casings.

Police said they are still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the event or who has information is being asked to contact the Robbinsdale Police Department.