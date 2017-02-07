African community leaders organize after federal executive orders

BY KEVIN MILLER

SUN POST NEWSPAPERS

After President Trump signed executive orders suspending immigration and refugee resettling from seven Muslim Abdullah Kiatamba, right, executive director of African Immigrant Services, and Brooklyn Park Councilmember Susan Pha discuss the effects of recent executive orders. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

majority countries and directives regarding sanctuary cities, community and religious leaders from the northwest suburban African immigrant community met Feb. 2 to discuss the effect on their communities with Brooklyn Park elected officials.

“One of the things we want to do is make sure that our communities are informed about the implications from all of this, and to remove some of the fear, but to also, long term, say immigrants are not a problem, but part of the solution,” said Abdullah Kiatamba, executive director of African Immigrant Services. “We love this country. We want to make sure this country is the best place in the world, and we will not support anything that undermines the peace in our country.”

Kiatamba said the group will be meeting again soon, and the goal of the meetings is to bring together a diverse group of immigrants and brainstorm how to engage elected officials and fully understand how law enforcement will respond to the orders. At future meetings, they will invite more elected officials to hear their concerns, he said.

The meeting was organized by 10 community groups, and more stakeholders will be involved in the future, Kiatamba said. Members included residents or leaders from Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, New Hope and Champlin.

“A lot of similar work is taking place in St. Paul and Minneapolis. In the northwest suburbs, that kind of organizing work, connecting communities, coming together and finding solutions – it’s not taking place,” Kiatamba said. “That is why as an organization, we convene around these issues,” he said.

Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde and Councilmembers Susan Pha and Terry Parks spoke in support of immigrants at the meeting.

Lunde said many factors that could affect immigrants as a result of the orders are outside city control, and it is not clear how the city will be affected.

“Our attorneys are working the League of Minnesota Cities attorneys to figure out what all this means to us,” said Lunde. “I wish I could say today we know exactly where we stand, because guess what, tomorrow morning, someone is going to wake up, send out another tweet, and then the world’s going to go, ‘What’s happened now?’” he said.

“I guarantee this: it will be the coldest day in hell before our police department becomes federalized,” Lunde said. “We will not enforce immigration law,” he said. “Our police department doesn’t want to be federalized any more than you want them to be federalized.”

The statement comes after Lunde wrote an open letter to the Brooklyn Park community regarding city immigration policies. He wrote that unless a person poses a danger to the community, or otherwise violates federal law, Brooklyn Park police will not involve federal authorities. Immigrants who are victims of crimes should not be afraid to call the police, he said.

Brooklyn Park Police Policy 413 regarding immigration violations states, “An officer should not detain any individual, for any length of time, for a civil violation of federal immigration laws or a related civil warrant. An officer shall never arrest an individual solely for immigration violations without a warrant or the specific authority from a federal agent.”

“An officer may temporarily detain an individual when there are facts supporting a reasonable suspicion that the individual entered into the United States in violation of a federal criminal law,” according to the policy.

Some of the people in attendance expressed concern regarding the policy, and said they need to discuss the policy with police officials.

Imam Mohammed Dukuly said he has met with the Minnesota District United States attorney and representatives from the FBI and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office to discuss the affect of these orders on the community.

“They wanted to know how our communities are really feeling with respect to this,” he said. “And I told them that we are really panicking.”

Pha said she has spoke with Hmong community leaders, and they support the efforts of the African community. Community members need to call their elected officials and tell them they oppose the ban, she said.

Councilmember Terry Parks said he supports the efforts of the group.

“It’s not my community – it’s our community,” he said. “It’s not my church – it’s our church. It’s not my god – it’s our god, and we’ve got to work together on that.”

Paula Van Avery, from Hennepin County’s Joint Community Police Partnership, said she wanted to know how the partnership can best respond to immigrants’ needs for safety and security.

The group is considering organizing a protest march, among other actions, Kiatamba said.

Contact Kevin Miller at kevin.miller@ecm-inc.com.