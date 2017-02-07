Senate District 46 legislators outline goals in St. Louis Park

Senate District 46 legislators outlined a plethora of policy goals for this year’s session during a Jan. 31 forum at St. Louis Park City Hall.

However, Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, noted his goals this year will not include Southwest Light Rail Transit. Regional bodies of government have approved funding for the line, which will also require a grant from the federal government for half of its $1.9 billion cost.

“That is thankfully off the legislative agenda this year because it is being funded,” Latz said. “I think we’re all grateful that it’s not going to be part of our legislative agenda this year.”

However, Rep. Cheryl Youakim, DFL-Hopkins, suggested some hurdles may remain.

“I’m not as optimistic as Senator Latz is about having Southwest Light Rail completely buttoned down,” Youakim said. “There are still a few shenanigans that we face.”

She also indicated she is concerned about the potential for the federal government to decline to fund its half of the line’s cost.

“When we talk about investment in light rail, being really excited about light rail, there’s a real concern that all that’s going to stop with some of the new administration right now,” Youakim said. “We do know it brings economic development into our cities, which expands the tax base, which lowers the taxes for all of us.”

Latz said the state should create a long-term transportation funding plan this session.

“We have been fighting this battle for years,” Latz said. “We’re at least $6 billion short just on our highways and bridges and other existing transportation infrastructure that we need to catch up on.”

He said he would like to see an increase in the gas tax but is open to discussing other forms of dedicated funding.

He said he’ll also be focused on education funding for kindergarten through 12th grade and pre-kindergarten programs. He praised Gov. Mark Dayton’s proposals for pre-kindergarten but added to audience applause, “If I were personally writing the budget I would focus even more directly on the ages zero to 5 rather than starting just the year before kindergarten.”

The legislators are supporting projects within their district as part of a bonding bill Dayton has proposed this year. Projects they support include an expansion of the Perspectives Family Center in St. Louis Park and an underpass for Perpich Center for the Arts students under Highway 55 in Golden Valley. The city also seeks to reconfigure the intersection of Highway 55 and Douglas Drive.

Of the Golden Valley proposed project, Rep. Peggy Flanagan, DFL-St. Louis Park, said, “If you watch the young people, it looks like Frogger, and as a mom I just get super-scared every time I see young people running across the street.”

Latz said the district legislators will also seek state funding for a water treatment plant in St. Louis Park. The city shut down its Water Treatment Plant No. 4 due to concern over the levels of contaminants in the drinking water. The city seeks funds to support an air stripper that would reduce contamination in the water and allow the city to reopen the plant.

Latz has introduced a college affordability bill this year that would provide free college tuition at two-year and four-year public institutions of higher learning for Minnesotans in families earning less than $25,000 per year after accounting for existing federal and state aid.

He noted he has carried major gun violence bills in recent years and “presided over some very robust and energetic hearings at the Capitol on the topic.”

As a member of the minority party this year in the Minnesota Senate, Latz said, “I’m a realist, too. I know not everything is not going to pass this year and much of the year will be spent on defense.”

The session is already moving at a fast pace, Youakim said. This year, she is again sponsoring a bill that would lower property taxes for owners of certain decades-old residential and commercial properties who improve their buildings.

She is also seeking to increase funding related to missing persons and the state’s Crime Alert Network. The bill would require training for law enforcement about how to handle cases involving people with dementia, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s disease or other mental disabilities.

Youakim supports a bill promoted by St. Louis Park and Hopkins journalism advisors that would give students more press freedoms. The bill would apply to students in seventh through 12th grades as well as college students.

“That just allows students to print their thoughts and opinions as long as they’re not libelous, slanderous or disruptive of the school day,” Youakim said of the bill, which would also outline journalistic standards students should follow. “A school could not prohibit them from printing it just if it makes the school look bad.”

Much of her time this session has been spent on an effort to register cooling towers, like the one linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. In the Hopkins case, about two dozen people became ill and one person died.

State investigators had to look at the tops of buildings on Google Maps to determine the location of cooling towers, Youakim said. The investigation lasted about a month before state officials located the source of the outbreak.

“The Department of Health said one of the biggest hold-backs that they had in finding it right away is that they had no idea where the cooling towers were,” she said.

Her bill faces opposition, though.

“I’ve been having a very interesting time with the bill and a big push-back from the industry and lobbyists from D.C. flying out to jump up and down on my head,” Youakim remarked.

Meanwhile, Flanagan is supporting a bill that would expand the St. Louis Park School District’s equity coaching model to other districts.

“Within St. Louis Park, there’s a great program within the schools that coaches teachers to be more intentional about their work and teaching of students of color,” Flanagan said. “They’ve seen really incredible gains and progress, so I’ve been working closely with a group of teachers in St. Louis Park with the district.”

Minnesota has one of the largest achievement gaps in the country, Flanagan said.

“So many people say, ‘Gosh, we just don’t know what to do about it,’” Flanagan said. “Well, we actually do what to know about it, and it’s to be intentional in supporting our teachers and coaching them on how to work with our students of color. I think St. Louis Park had a great model. We are a small enough district that’s able to be robust and also just limber and try new things.”

She has also authored bills relating to access to child care, such as funding for an at-home infant care program and tax incentives for businesses to open child care facilities.

Additionally, she told the audience she would oppose legislation to create new financial liabilities for protesters.

“What I have heard resoundingly is folks are interested in protecting our right to peacefully assemble,” Flanagan said. “I’ve been trying to work with some of my colleagues to make sure our voices are heard on that matter.”

