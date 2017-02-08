Above average temperatures affect winter activities in New Hope, Golden Valley

January’s unseasonably mild temperatures and lack of significant snowfall has caused some popular parks and recreation activities and programs to cancel.

In Golden Valley, the annual Winter Family Fun Festival scheduled Jan. 20 was canceled due to lack of wintery weather. Event activities were to include sledding and ice skating.

The event will not be rescheduled according to city parks and recreation staff members.

“Any time we have special events, I think it’s hard to reschedule to begin with and this year with varying elements it would make it more difficult,” said John Stutzman, recreation supervisor.

Staff members are also questioning if conditions will allow a family snowshoeing event scheduled for early February at Brookview Golf Course.

In the off season, the golf course offers groomed trails for fat tire biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, skijouring and walking. In 2015, the golf course planned to host fat tire bike races. Both races were canceled due to lack of snow.

Going with the flow is nothing new for the golf course staff, because the all of the course activities depend on optimal weather.

“Every day is a little bit different here,” said Ben Disch, golf course manager. “We still have the trails we’re hoping to groom if we can get more snow here for the winter activities.”

Disch said he expects the winter disc golf course, a new addition this year, will remain open and operational until late February.

Community ice rinks closed Jan. 15-25 due to above average temperatures and melting ice. Officials were uncertain if the rinks would re-open this year.

According to Recreation Supervisor Carrie Anderson, maintenance crews were able to create a good base for the rinks in December due to a cold snap which made re-opening the rinks easier.

Six of Golden Valley’s 10 ice rinks are currently open and all include a warming house, they include Gearty, Hampshire, Lions, Medley, Scheid and Wesley.

Ice rinks are maintained almost daily. Crews add water if needed and shave the ice to ensure a smooth skating surface.

Anderson said the city officials hope the rinks will be open until late February. If the cold weather stays and the ice rinks do not close again due to melting ice, parks and recreation staff plans to close four of the rinks Feb. 20 with Scheid and Wesley rinks closing Feb. 26.

There was one benefit to the warmer weather. Maintenance crews had time to build a set of pond hockey goals that are now located at the Scheid ice rink. A pond hockey goal is different than an hockey goal you see in the National Hockey League. It is low to the ice and has two small holes. There is no need for a goalie, as it is a difficult task getting the puck into the small goals.

If the parks department finds that many people are utilizing the pond hockey goals and enjoy using the goals, staff might create more goals for the city’s other ice rinks next year.

In New Hope, the only winter activity facilities affected by the warm weather was the ice rinks.

“We’ve been closed on and off when weather has been too warm,” said Susan Rader, parks and recreation director. “It’s a day-to-day thing. If anything we’ve probably seen just a slight increase in open skating at the New Hope Ice Arena.”

Contact Gina Purcell at gina.purcell@ecm-inc.com.