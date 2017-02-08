King and queen coronation Feb. 10 at Heathers Manor

Heathers Manor, 3000 Douglas Dr. in Crystal, will host a king and queen coronation Feb. 10. The coronation ceremony is 2 p.m., with refreshments at 2:30 p.m. and live entertainment at 3 p.m. A surf and turf dinner will be served at 4:30 p.m. for $12.50.

Call 763-544-6777 for more information.