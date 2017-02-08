Rebels Nordic takes home NWSC boys title

After a winter filled with intense matchups, The Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic skiing regular season ended with the conference championship meet Feb. 1. Ian Ivens skis his way to a second-place finish at the Northwest Suburban Conference championship meet Feb. 1. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Champlin Park boys team won the conference championship, while Armstrong finished second and Park Center finished 12th.

Ian Ivens paced the Rebels by finishing second overall with a time of 20 minutes and 45.84 seconds. Luke Crandall (sixth-place, 21:45.18), Drew Carlson (eighth-place, 22:00.45), Matt Omann (11th place, 22:32.70), Peter Scheller (12th place, 22:34.90), Connor Janostin (24th place, 23:39.28) and Michael Urvig (28th place, 23:54.49) rounded out the Rebels’ top seven skiers at the meet.

Nick Byrne paced Armstrong with a seventh-place finish in 21:53.56. Michael Carlson (10th place, 22:25.46), Nate Kuelbs (13th place, 22:51.25), Sam Himes (23rd place, 23:33.33), Sam Theisen (27th place, 23:45.38), Trygg Lysne (36th place, 24:13.88) and Ben Aoki-Sherwood (38th place, 24:48.86) scored for the Falcons.

Park Center was paced by Greg Miller, who placed 19th overall with a time of 23:07.04. Chad Korby (29th place, 23:58.14), Jonathan Christianson (88th place, 28:37.68), Cole Beattie (101st place, 31:06.00), Josh Reed (105th place, 31:28.65), Nate Courchane (107th place, 32:06.31) and Johnathan Ernst (108th place, 32:08.22) rounded out the Pirates’ top seven skiers.

Armstrong was able to win the Northwest Suburban Conference girls Nordic skiing title, while Champlin Park finished fourth and Park Center finished 12th.

Dottie Anderson paced Armstrong by winning the Northwest Suburban Conference individual title with a time of 23:45.27. Leah Rudd (third-place, 23:50.78), Mae Barnes (fourth-place, 24:41.88), Rainey Baker (fifth-place, 25:38.56), Ellee Petersen (13th place, 26:15.70), Olivia Barfnecht (23rd place, 27:17.60) and Briana Umana (33rd place, 28:24.09) were the Falcons’ top seven skiers.

Diana Glebova led Champlin Park with her eighth-place finish with a time of 25:56.41. Sydney Crandall (16th place, 26:32.10), Jennifer Omann (19th place, 26:40.41), Sarina Lindell (27th place, 27:43.63), Brooke Powell (54th place, 30:10.51), Atley Schreiner (67th place, 31:24.69) and Audrey Whitman (68th place, 31:28.25) rouded out the Rebels’ top seven skiers.

Elizabeth Mattson paced the Pirates with his 10th place finish in 26:05.02. Rachel Mummah (80th place, 32:04.53), Abby Beaver (108th place, 35:56.89), Savannah Juetten (110th place, 37:14.38), Bailey Massicotte (115th place, 40:08.39), Hannah Bautch (116th place, 42:29.13), and Samantha Miller (117th place, 44:06.27) were the Pirates’ top seven skiers.

Local Nordic ski teams began playoff meets with their section meets Feb. 8.

