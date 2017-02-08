Registration open for Run the Valley

Registration is now open for the 23rd Annual Run the Valley 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Davis Community Center, 5430 Glenwood Ave., Golden Valley.

Due to construction of the new Brookview Community Center, this year’s race will begin and end at Davis Community Center.

The Kids Fun Run begins at 7:45 a.m., 10K race begins at 8 a.m., 5K race begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K walk begins at 8:20 a.m.

Entry fee is $30 by Feb. 28, $35 from March 1 through 3 p.m. April 28 and $40 on race day. Fee is $25 for walkers and $20 for children 12 and under when accompanied by an adult entry. Fee is $5 for the Kids Fun Run. Fee includes a long-sleeved moisture-wick shirt, race number and chip timing. Youth do not receive a chip timer.

All proceeds benefit nonprofits serving Golden Valley residents in need through the Golden Valley Human Services Fund.

Register online at goldenvalleymn.gov, in person or by mail at Brookivew Communtiy Center, 200 Brookview Pkwy., by fax at 763-512-2344 or at the event. Pre-registration must include payment.

Info: goldenvalleymn.gov or 763-593-8000