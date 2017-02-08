Robbinsdale police reports Jan. 26-Feb. 1

The Robbinsdale Police reports for Jan. 26-Feb. 1 included these incidents:

Six cases of driving while impaired, four cases of controlled substance or paraphernalia possession, three thefts, two cases of fraud, one death investigation, one case of assault, one armed robbery, one noise ordinance violation, and seven miscellaneous cases.

The reports included:

Jan. 26, 3:27 a.m. – A 25-year-old female was arrested at Lowry Avenue and Victory Memorial Drive for driving while impaired.

Jan. 26, 4:42 a.m. – A 37-year-old male was arrested at 36th Avenue North and Highway 100 for driving while impaired.

Jan. 27, 8:12 p.m. – A 56-year-old female was arrested at 42nd and Regent avenues for driving while impaired.

Jan. 28, 2 a.m. – A 29-year-old male was arrested at 40th Avenue North and West Broadway for driving while impaired.

Jan. 29, 6:44 p.m. – A 42-year-old male was arrested in the 3600 block of Orchard Avenue for domestic assault.

Jan. 30, 12:28 a.m. – A 36-year-old male was arrested in the 4000 block of Vera Cruz Avenue for driving while impaired.

Jan. 31, 5:24 p.m. – A 20-year-old male was arrested in the 4600 block of Lake Drive for controlled substance possession.

Feb. 1, 3:34 a.m. – A 37-year-old male was arrested at County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North for driving while impaired.