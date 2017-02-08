Romantica makes a bright comeback with new album ‘Shadowlands’

Irish-born singer and songwriter Ben Kyle, who founded Romantica in 2002. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

Lead singer and Robbinsdale resident Ben Kyle talks about the band, the recording process, and what inspires him

Romantica has been in and out of the Twin Cities music circuit for more than a decade. For the past seven years, the ebb and flow of life put the band on a hiatus. The roots/Americana group is finally back with their fourth album, “Shadowlands,” a sweeping, emotionally contemplative album recorded in a barn in southern Minnesota, that promises listeners rays of light will penetrate the darkness. Vocalist, Romantica founding member, and Irish native Ben Kyle sat down with the Sun Post to talk about the band, the music, inspiration, and the recording of “Shadowlands,” which will be released Feb. 10.

Sun Post: Tell me a little about the background of Romantica.

Ben Kyle: We really began out of college. I’d grown up playing music—my dad was a songwriter. I always sort of wanted to pursue music, as a dream. When I finished college I started the band with a few friends from college. In those first couple months we were picked up by a local independent label, who put out our first album. That got a lot of good national press, set us up for momentum, and allowed us to tour a bit. It was really our album “America” that put us on the map in a more national way. After that second album, we felt like it was going quite well. But it was shut down by the label (2024 records), so the opportunity didn’t come to fruition and things were kind of put on hold for a bit. Our families were growing—we all have children. I have 5. So we went on a hiatus for 5, 6 years. That’s the trajectory up until a year and a half, two years ago when it really felt like it was time to get the band back together and do another album.

In getting the band back together, did you get any of the original people onboard?

Tony Ziccardi, who’s the bass player, has been with us since nearly the beginning, and Jayanthi Kyle, who’s my sister-in-law and sings, was on the early records as well. The band is consistent with what’s been the band for the last 6 or 7 years, but we just hadn’t made a record together. Bassist Tony Zaccardi.

How did you find your current bandmates?

Tony and I have been friends since I was 15, so we go way back. Then Jayanthi, my sister-in-law, we’ve been signing together since we were kids. Danger Dave is our six-string guitar player. We know each other through another local group called the House of Mercy Band, which is St. Paul-based. We brought Dave in just to play on a recording session, and he played the part perfectly. Pretty much from that day on, he was in the band. Guitarist “Danger” Dave Strahan.

When you’re working on songs, do you sit down with people and give them an idea, and see if they have a contribution?

Over the years, it would happen more organically in rehearsals. I would bring in a new song and guys would offer up parts and ideas, like, ‘how is this part or this hook?’ With this album it was a little different. We booked this barn in southern Minnesota and decided to go and live there for two weeks, which was really fun. I knew that with five children, with everybody having family commitments, work, jobs, the only way we were gonna get an album made is if we put life on hold for a week or two and all got in the same place and focused together. That’s what we did, and in that context I brought a lot of songs in skeletal form and we just, in the moment, contributed, arranged and came up with parts together—a fun way to work, really collaborative, more so than it had ever been before. Part of my desire to do it this way was that this instantiation of the band hadn’t quite formed its own identity yet, and I wanted it to really find its voice together, it’s identity, and I feel that’s what really happened.

How did staying on that farm contribute to the songwriting process?

As literally as the first track. I had written most of the songs before the recording session, but the chorus was a little unfinished. The words to complete the chorus finally came. ‘Let the sunlight shine through the shadows in our minds until we’re true,’ that line came to me as I was going for a walk through the fields on one of the first mornings, just thinking about the week and what was gonna happen, and I was kinda humming, and it came to me in that setting—and it may not have come to me anywhere else. (The location) had a clear, immediate relationship to the music. The vibe, the feeling, the atmosphere of the fall, being in those rolling hills, that midwestern, southern Minnesota landscape just works its way into the cracks and into the bones of the album.

What was the process of recording in the barn like? How did you get your creative juices flowing?

I would make crepes and coffee for everybody in the morning. I would make sure everyone was well caffeinated, then while the guys were getting set up and tuned, or calling their wives, or taking it easy for a few hours, I would go over to the little farmhouse and make a plan for the day. I’d come up with two or three songs that were finished or almost finished that felt right for the day, and an hour or two later I would come back and offer them to the band. We felt it out to see what was inspiring.

You mentioned everybody’s married—there are 13 kids among the band. How does the family life balance out with performances?

I think there’s 14 kids now total (laughs). That was a big reason why there was a hiatus. We were touring quite a bit, and it’s really hard to balance that with family life. It just wasn’t something I wanted, to be away more. It seems the more successful you got, the more away you were, and I wanted to be present, more intentional with my children, especially when they’re small. The way I approach it is we’re just careful and selective with what we say yes to. As long as we’re always in conversation with our families, that’s sort of the bottom line, and then it works.

How frequently do you tour or perform live?

It changes with the seasons. With the new release, there will be more touring and more playing live. At its height with “America,” we were touring four times a year for a month at a time and playing a lot locally or in the region. For me that still feels like quite a heavy touring schedule. My hope with this album would be to do a week or two quarterly—that’s enough. Maybe have it sort of arranged around a festival that’s an anchor gig.

Would you describe each album as being reflective of a period you were in at that time, or is there a more abstract idea you’re conveying with them?

Ben Kyle rehearsing at his home studio.

Each album is very reflective of the season of life that I’ve been going through. With “America,” there was a lot of autobiographical reflection, on my homeland of Ireland, what it meant to have moved here as a teen, having come to love America but still missing Ireland. I think “Shadowlands” has more themes of family life and more themes of being weatherworn or having gone through some shadowlands or darker, difficult seasons: ill health, sickness, some emotional drama with relationships that have been broken. And yet, sort of finding this grace in the darkness, this sort of hopefulness that permeates those difficult seasons of life, that really is to me what “Shadowlands” as a whole is about.

Are there any songs on this album you can tell a story about? I’m curious about “St. Paul City Lights.”

The Turf Club over in St. Paul is definitely one of our favorite places to play in the Twin Cities, and has been since we started as a band. In the early days of Romantica it was probably the club we played most frequently, so I think there was a lot of nostalgia for that place. It was such a non-pretentious sort of place where you felt at home, a great melting pot for local culture. It’s just always had a great warmth about it. From just going there to watch other bands to playing ourselves, there’s a shared affinity we all have for that club, so it just made perfect sense to write an ode to it.

Besides Turf Club, what are some of your other favorite venues?

I really like the Cedar Cultural Center, I’ve had a lot of great shows there. I like small theaters. They really fit our music style because they allow for more nuance and subtlety and a listening environment. I love the Ritz Theater in Northeast Minneapolis, we’ve done that a couple times. I love First Avenue as well. We’ve had numerous opportunities to play there and it’s always momentous because you remember being 15 years old and being at a show in awe, and never imagining it would be you on that stage, and suddenly you’re playing that room that was a holy grail as a kid.

What about the song “Buffalo Bill,” what’s the story there?

I wrote it after a visit to Lanesboro, Minnesota. I went into local museum of history and discovered this story about how Lanesboro was the sight of the very first rehearsal for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show. I was struck by the irony of how this wild west show is an entertainment spectacle where the stars of the show were actually the victims themselves: Sitting Bull and many of the indians that were stars of the show portrayed themselves as savages and celebrated, in a sort of sadistic way, the pain and suffering they had experienced. Imagine if the only job you could take or get was one that mocked you. I remember coming to the U.S. with this impression that I would find Native Americans. The question in the song, “where did all the indians go?” was an honest question of a 13-year-old boy coming to the Twin Cities and wondering, ‘where are all the indians?’ and the sad truth that sort of dispels. You have to go to these very sad places to find where the Native American people have been.

Is there a track that’s more of an emotional portrait?

Any of the first three are. Harder to Hear is maybe the most obvious one: (quoting lyrics) ’It’s getting harder to hear my heart, there’s so much culture in the way; harder to hear the truth, there’s so much money in the way; harder to hear God, there’s so much religion in the way…..’ It’s an emotional response to our current climate, how politics are so polarized. It’s almost like you have to join a tribe. You can’t really get in touch with your own feelings or what you really think about things because you’re sort of pressured to have a very strong reaction one way or the other, and it avoids the complexity of it all.

Growing up, when did you first realize you wanted to be a musician? Was it something you’ve always known about yourself, that you’d be making music?

In a way I think I always have known. Singing has always been the most natural thing for me and has always been a part of me. I grew up in a family where music was very common. There were instruments around, my dad was a songwriter, my grandmother was a choir director and an organist and a piano teacher. Music was always part of our lives. I think I always knew I would do it as a vocation, but it always seemed too good to be true. I suppose I’ve been really pleasantly blessed to be able to do it for work.

Irish music also influences your songwriting. Are there many examples on this record, or is it found more on past records?

“Shandy Bass” has an Irish folk feel. That’s another autobiographical song about growing up as a boy in Ireland. My older brother was injured and bedridden for a year. We shared a room together. When I would come home from school he would always give me some change to go down to the sweeties shop and buy him some sweets and shandy bass, which is this lemonade with a little beer in it. So that’s a fun Irish folk song. It’s about growing up in Ireland and being kids, and the silly things we would do, like trying to get drunk off of shandy bass.

Have you collaborated or played alongside other locally-based bands?

We’ve done some touring with Trampled by Turtles and Roma di Luna. We’ve opened for the Jayhawks. I’ve played with Gary Lewis solo, and Mark Olson. We’ve played with Dan Wilson (of Trip Shakespeare and Semisonic). With most of those people I’ve done some sort of collaboration.

You’ve collaborated with Ryan Adams. What was the background to that?

That was at the State Theater. He was coming through town and somebody had just given him a copy of America and had suggested I would be a great guy to open. I remember going down there that night, kind of intimidated. Ryan’s got a personality; you never know what to expect. I was ready for anything; he could just decide he doesn’t want me to open anymore. Turned out the opposite happened, where not only did he want me to open but he wanted to do a song with me, so we spent some time playing together beforehand. Then he’s like, ‘I think I wanna do one of your songs,’ so I ended up bringing out this song I had just finished writing the night before. Twenty minutes later, I’m on stage singing this song I had just written and Ryan Adams is singing harmony. When you get the chance to collaborate or play with someone you thoroughly respect, it’s kind of like it doesn’t get any better than this. I was pinching myself for weeks afterward.

On that note, who are some of your biggest influences?

I’d say Wilco and Jayhawks are definitely influences. Ryan Adams, Lucinda Williams—I’ve had the opportunity to play with her a few times too. Other influences, I would say, are Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison—some of these more classic songwriters—Paul Simon, Simon and Garfunkel. There’s definitely a soul element that creeps into my music that I really resonate with, like Alvin Green, Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding. To be honest, my next record that I want to do in between this and the next Romantica is just a solo record that’s really a soul record—probably a soul pop record. I’ve never really honed in and focused on the soul element, and I’d love to do that.

You live in Robbinsdale. How long have you been there?

I grew up in North Minneapolis on Washburn and 42nd. I went to Patrick Henry. (My parents) moved to Robbinsdale in 2002 while I was still in college, so I lived with them there for a while. Then I moved out after I graduated, lived in Northeast (Minneapolis) for a while, got married, and we moved back to Robbinsdale when we had our first child. We bought the house next to my parents. Now, because of some complications with that house—because we discovered some mold in it, which led to some serious health issues for me in particular—we actually live with my parents at the moment in their house. That’s where my studio is. (Pictured left to right) Aaron Fabbrini, Tony Zaccardi, Dave Strahan, and Ryan Lovan rehearse at Ben Kyle’s home recording studio in Robbinsdale Jan. 31 in preparation for a Feb. 4 performance at the Fitzgerald Theater.

Is that where you guys usually practice?

Yep, that’s where we practice, rehearse, and we do a lot of pre-production recording. We’ve worked on full band and solo stuff there. But I love the idea of going to a location and creating space for an album, like we did in Southern Minnesota. I already have dreams of the next album going a little further afield. My father-in-law has a little ranch in Mexico just outside Guadalajara, and I’m thinking of taking the band down there for ten days, two weeks—the pedal steel guitar is an essential part of the sound at the moment, the character. I think that would be the perfect space for the pedal guitar to just shine.

Do you have any new albums you’re aspiring toward with the band?

I’m already sort of putting plans together to do another on location record. If it’s not Mexico, I probably wouldn’t go back to the same space. Not that I wouldn’t do a recording there again, but the landscape I feel really informs the music, and if we want to continue exploring and growing, I wanna try another landscape—maybe Ireland! (laughs)