Tech Dump, a nonprofit that recycles electronics properly and provides job training and experience for adults facing employment barriers, will host Salvage Saturday and Cracked Screen Special 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 825 Boone Ave. N., Ste. 100, Golden Valley, for those wanted to dispose of electronics and replace smartphone screens.
Info: techdump.org
Salvage Saturday and Cracked Screen Special Feb. 11 at Tech Dump
