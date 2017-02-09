Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

LEGAL NOTICE–BIDS WANTED

BIDS DUE: 9:00 A.M., March 2, 2017

Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 9:00 A.M. on March 2, 2017, for:

2017 Bituminous Overlays on Various Streets

Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:

No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty-five (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.

Bidding documents, including proposal forms, specifications, plans, etc., may be obtained from:

Mailed Pick-up

Operations & Maintenance Operations & Maintenance

Administrative Division Administrative Division

CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

5200 85th Avenue North 8300 Noble Avenue North

Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4301 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443

Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID FOR BROOKLYN PARK 2017 BITUMINOUS OVERLAYS ON VARIOUS STREETS and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443-4301.

Bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the form of a cash deposit, a Bid Bond or certified check payable to the City of Brooklyn Park in the amount of at least 5% of the Base Bid amount.

Bids shall be accompanied by Responsible Contractor and Certification of Compliance Form

Devin Montero, City Clerk

Published in the

Brooklyn Park Sun-Post

February 9, 2017

649875

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/02/649875-1.pdf