Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

BIDS DUE: 9:30 A.M., March 2, 2017
LEGAL NOTICE–BIDS WANTED
Sealed proposals will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 9:30 A.M. on March 2, 2017, for:
2017 Bituminous Sealcoat on Various Streets and Parking Lots
Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:
No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty-five (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.
Bidding documents, including proposal forms, specifications, plans, etc., may be obtained from:
Mailed Pick-up
Operations & Maintenance Operations & Maintenance
Administrative Division Administrative Division
CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK
5200 85th Avenue North 8300 Noble Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443-4301 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Proposals must be placed in a sealed envelope marked BID FOR BROOKLYN PARK 2017 BITUMINOUS SEALCOAT and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Brooklyn Park, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443-4301.
Bids shall be accompanied by a Bid Security in the form of a cash deposit, a Bid Bond or certified check payable to the City of Brooklyn Park in the amount of at least 5% of the Base Bid amount.
Bids shall be accompanied by Responsible Contractor and Certification of Compliance Form
Devin Montero, City Clerk
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
February 9, 2017
649884
http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/02/649884-1.pdf