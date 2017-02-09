Armstrong wins sixth straight Robbinsdale Rumble

After Cooper’s Sam Thurson won the opening match of the Robbinsdale Rumble with a minor decision victory, it was up to Gunnar Johansen to put Armstrong on the board. Wrestlers from Armstrong and Cooper pose for a photo with youth wrestlers that competed prior to the start of the varsity matches. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons were looking to win their sixth straight Robbinsdale Rumble Feb. 3, and it was apparent wrestlers from both sides were excited about the event.

Johansen was close to being pinned in the final seconds of his 120-pound match, but he was able to get out of the pin and gain an advantage over his opponent to win the match 5-3 to tie the match.

“I had a plan that I wanted to follow through with,” Johansen said. “It ended up working, but going into the match and through the end of the match, not giving up was my whole idea.”

Johansen’s work ethic also inspired Ben Ungar, who went eight minutes to earn the final win of the match.

“I’m down with strep right now and I just cleared my 24 hours,” Ungar said. ‘He’s a good guy, a good wrestler and I expected it to go a full six.”

Those two matches helped set the tone for what turned out to be a 39-21 win for the Falcons, their sixth straight Robbinsdale Rumble victory.

While the win was important, Armstrong head wrestling coach Bill McCloskey was more excited about the atmosphere of the event.

“I enjoyed having all the youth here and them bringing in their families, which added to the excitement,” McCloskey said. “It is always fun to wrestle Cooper and we knew there were a handful of matches that could go either way.”

Forfeits by Cooper made the match appear to be a blowout, but, in the nine weight classes that competed, Armstrong held only a 5-4 win advantage.

“The score was 39-21, but as far as wrestled matches go it was tight,” McCloskey said. “A lot of those matches were tight, too. There weren’t many blowouts.”

Cooper head wrestling coach Tim Hanson said he knew the scoreboard wouldn’t give his team justice due to the forfeits, but he is proud of what he saw during the matches his team wrestled.

“It’s really tough to win dual meets when you forfeit and give up points,” Hanson said. “Our focus hasn’t been that.

“Our focus has been to win more matches than the other team and our guys have been doing that.”

Hanson said he has been preaching effort to his team, and they have responded by fighting through six-minute matches.

“For 25 years we have been preaching that we want to beat people and push in the third period,” Hanson said. “We train to push in the third period, and we pushed kids in the third period tonight.”

While the Hawks didn’t pick up the win, Hanson said he is proud of his group. Armstrong’s Logan Ehlenz leaps to gain an advantage over Cooper’s Craig Henry during a 5-4 minor decision victory at the Robbinsdale Rumble Feb. 3. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

“I was way proud of the way the guys wrestled tonight,” Hanson said. “We had effort across the board tonight, so I’m proud to say that.

“The boys wrestled well tonight and I’m proud of them.”

Following Johansen’s win in the 120-pound match, Armstrong picked up nine points on a Cooper forfeit and a minor decision win in the 126-pound match. Cooper’s Terrell Barnes responded to the nine-point swing with a pin to make it a three-point match.

Armstrong then picked up the next 21 points on two forfeits, a pin by Ben Meenenga at 145, and a minor decision win at 170 to take a commanding 33-9 lead. Cooper responded with a 6-2 minor decision victory by Ivory Jones at 182, and an 11-4 major decision victory at 195 to make it 33-16.

Ungar’s eight-minute pin at 220 and an Armstrong forfeit at 285-pounds gave the Falcons the victory.

“We wrestled tonight exactly where we should be wrestling,” Hanson said. “I think we have come as far as we can come right now, and the next three weeks in the practice room will dictate how we perform at individual sections.”

Armstrong and Cooper will now prepare for their section tournaments, which begin Saturday, Feb. 18.

