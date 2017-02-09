Feed My Starving Children at St. Raphael Catholic School

< > Students and teachers made the Feb. 1 packing event fun with a lively, music-filled atmosphere to accompany the fast-paced work. A total of 75,000 meals consisting of soy, rice, dried vegetables, and vitamins were packaged to help the Feed My Starving Children organization provide food for hunger-stricken children around the world. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

On Feb. 1, students in grades 3-8 at St. Raphael Catholic School in Crystal worked to help pack 75,000 meals for Feed My Starving Children, an organization that helps feed hunger-stricken children around the world.

Students and teachers performed the fast-paced task of assembling packages of dried soy, rice, vegetables, and vitamins for shipping.